Most Wanted 'Drug Lord' El Mencho Dead: All You Need to Know About Mexico’s Biggest Cartel Blow In A Decade

Mexico City: Massive chaos ensued after the Mexican army announced on Sunday that they have killed the country's most powerful drug cartel leader El Mencho. The operation triggered unrest in several regions with vehicles being torched and gunmen blocking the highways in over half a dozen states.

Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, 59, popularly known as El Mencho, was the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. He was reportedly killed with four others during a raid by the Mexican authorities in Jalisco. Six suspected cartel gunmen were killed during the operation, while three soldiers were wounded and taken to hospital in the capital, authorities said. According to reports, Oseguera was wanted by US authorities, who offered a bounty of up to USD 15 million for information leading to his arrest.

Retaliatory Violence By Cartel Gunmen Followed

Soon after the declaration by Mexico's Secretariat of National Defence, suspected members of organised crime groups set buses on fire, blocked roads in the area, and clashed with authorities, Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus Navarro said. More than 20 roads in western Jalisco were blocked due to the vehicles being set on fire. The unrest soon spread from Jalisco to the other states, beyond Tapalpa to Guadalajara and the tourist hub of Puerto Vallarta. It later also spread to neighbouring states including Michoacan and Guanajuato.

In Guanajuato, authorities reported pharmacies and convenience stores were set ablaze, with local residents describing how panic took over as the violence escalated. “No injuries have been reported, but there has been property damage,” the state’s Security and Peace Secretariat reportedly said. Visuals of the unrest have surfaced on social media.

Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus Navarro cautioned residents, asking them to remain indoors till the violence gets subdued. Public transport services would be suspended “until the situation is under control", he further said, warning that the violence had spread to at least five states and advised people to avoid travelling on highways.

Public Life Disrupted

Following the massive unrest triggered by the drug lord's death, schools were shutdown across several states. Authorities were further forced to cancel events involving public participation.

Jalisco was scheduled to host four matches of the 2026 World Cup this summer. As of now, all large gatherings on Sunday and in-person classes on Monday remain cancelled. Multiple football matches were also postponed.

Airlines were affected too. US and Canadian carriers cancelled dozens of flights to Mexico amid the rising waves of retaliatory violence.

India Issues Advisory

The Embassy of India in Mexico has issued a travel adviosry to its citizens this morning amid the ongoing unrest.

The embassy said, “There are ongoing security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity, Indian nationals in Jalisco State (areas of Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara), Tamaulipas State (areas of Reynosa and other municipalities), areas of Michoacan State, Guerrero State, and Nuevo Leon State should shelter in place until further notice.”

Indian citizens were also advised by Embassy to avoid areas around law enforcement activity and to be aware of their surroundings and avoid crowds. They were told to seek shelter and minimise unnecessary movements outside shelter and follow local news for updates.

In a statement posted on X, Embassy of India said,” Follow the directions of local authorities and in case of emergency, call 911. Keep family and friends advised of your location and well-being via phone, text, and social media.”

US Welcomes Drug Lord's Killing

US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau applauded the killing, describing Oseguera as “one of the bloodiest and most ruthless drug kingpins.”

“This is a great development for Mexico, the US, Latin America, and the world,” he added, given that this raid killing the drug cartel leader came amid renewed pressure from US President Donald Trump on Mexico to curb the flow of drugs, into the United States. The US Justice Department had charged El Mencho with attempts to manufacture and distribute fentanyl for importation into the US, in 2022.

Soon after the drug lord's killing, President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social account, and wrote in a cryptic post, “We’re Winning too much, it’s just not fair! President DJT.”

US and Canada Also Issued Advisories

US informed the citizens that domestic and international flights were cancelled in both Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta. All taxis and ride shares have also been suspended in Puerto Vallarta. Some businesses have suspended operations. They directed the citizens to shelter in place, who are in the Jalisco State (including Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara), Tamaulipas State (including Reynosa and other municipalities), areas of Michoacan State, Guerrero State, and Nuevo Leon State.

They also directed US government staff at Consulate General Tijuana and all US government staff in Guerrero, Michoacan, and Quintana Roo states to shelter in place.

US warned its citizens with ‘shelter in place’ advisory, urging them to take precautionary measures such as to avoid areas around law enforcement activity, to be aware of the situation in the vicinity, seek shelter and minimize unnecessary movements, monitor local media for updates, follow the directions of local authorities and in case of emergency, dial 911, avoid crowds and keep family and friends advised of your location and well-being via phone, text, and social media.

Meanwhile, Canada's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also issued similar guidelines, stating that it is closely monitoring the serious and rapidly evolving security situation in the State of Jalisco, Mexico, particularly in the regions of Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta. They advised citizens to strictly follow the shelter-in-place orders in certain locations.

Mexican Government Statement

Head of Government of Mexico City Clara Brugada Molina posted on X, “In the Security and Peacebuilding Cabinet of Mexico City, we are in permanent session monitoring today’s events, in coordination with the Federal Government.”