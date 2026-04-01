‘Much Less Radicalized & Far More Intelligent’: Trump Praises Iran’s New Regime President, Sets Ceasefire Condition

Washington: In a sharply worded post on Truth Social on Wednesday, President Donald Trump offered rare praise for Iran's newly installed regime leadership while outlining strict conditions for any potential ceasefire in the escalating conflict with Israel and the United States.

Trump highlighted the shift in Iranian leadership following recent upheavals, describing the new president as "much less radicalized and far more intelligent than his predecessors."

He revealed that the Iranian leader has directly requested a ceasefire from the United States.

"Iran’s New Regime President, much less Radicalized and far more intelligent than his predecessors, has just asked the United States of America for a CEASEFIRE! We will consider when Hormuz Strait is open, free, and clear. Until then, we are blasting Iran into oblivion or, as they say, back to the Stone Ages!!!” Trump posted.

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The statement comes as the US and Israel continue targeted strikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites, including recent explosions reported over Isfahan and other strategic locations. Iran has responded with missile barrages, coordinated attacks involving proxies like the Houthis, and threats against regional infrastructure, while maintaining a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz--a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments.

The Strait's closure has already disrupted energy markets, driving up oil prices and contributing to economic ripple effects worldwide. Trump has repeatedly linked any de-escalation to the waterway's full reopening, warning of escalated destruction to Iranian oil facilities, power plants, and export hubs like Kharg Island if demands are not met.

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This marks a notable rhetorical pivot from the US president, who has framed the new Iranian leadership as potentially more pragmatic than the hardline figures who preceded them amid the power transition in Tehran. However, Trump made clear that military pressure will persist without concrete concessions on the Strait.

Analysts note that the comments reflect ongoing backchannel communications even as kinetic operations continue on multiple fronts, including Israeli responses to Iranian-backed attacks and US involvement in degrading Iran's capabilities. Global calls for restraint have grown, with concerns over broader regional spillover and impacts on energy security.

As of now, no formal ceasefire agreement has been announced, and both sides report active exchanges. The White House has not issued additional clarification beyond the president's post, leaving markets and allies watching closely for signs of diplomatic movement tied to the Hormuz condition.