Musk Calls for Trump’s Impeachment, Endorses JD Vance as Replacement

The public feud between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and U.S. President Donald Trump has taken an even sharper turn, with Musk now suggesting that Trump should be impeached.

In response to a post on X (formerly Twitter) that asked, "President vs Elon. Who wins? My money's on Elon," a user commented, "Trump should be impeached and JD Vance should replace him." Musk replied simply but powerfully: “Yes.”

The one-word reply has triggered waves of speculation and criticism online, marking the most direct call yet from Musk for political consequences against the sitting president of USA. JD Vance, until now, has been conspicuously silent on all this.

Here is what you need to know

Elon Musk and Donald Trump have had a complicated relationship, moving from public praise to increasingly aggressive criticism. The rift widened after Trump announced plans to cut the federal electric vehicle mandate — a decision that directly affects Musk’s Tesla business.

The tension escalated further after Musk attacked Trump’s recent tax and spending bill, calling it a “disgusting abomination.” Trump responded by accusing Musk of knowing the bill in detail and changing his tune only after losing financial support.

Musk denied this, writing, “False, this bill was never shown to me even once.” The exchange quickly went viral, exposing the deteriorating relationship between the two once-allies.

Calls for Change at the Top

While Musk has been challenging the spending bill for a few days, calling for Trump's impeachment is a significant step further. His endorsement of US Vice President JD Vance as Trump’s replacement also adds a new layer of political intrigue. Vance, a known Trump ally, has not responded to Musk’s comment.

The call for impeachment, though vague in reasoning, shows that Musk is not merely criticizing policy—he’s now challenging Trump’s legitimacy as President. He also claimed Trump's name is in the Epstein files, after Trump mocked Musk, by saying that the easiest way to save taxpayer money, is cancelling government contracts and subsidies, which Musk's companies benefit from.