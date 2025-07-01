Muslim Majority Kazakhstan Bans Niqab In Public Places, Joining Other Central Asian Countries

On June 30, 2025, Kazakhstan took a significant step in regulating public attire by enacting a new law that prohibits wearing clothing that covers the face in public spaces. Signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, this legislation aligns with similar measures across Central Asia, reflecting a regional push to strengthen national cultural identity in majority-Muslim nations.

While the law avoids explicit references to religion, it has sparked discussions about its impact on Islamic dress, particularly the niqab, and raised questions about the tension between religious identity and national identity in Muslim-majority societies.

Here Is What You Need To Know

The new Kazakh law targets clothing that “interferes with facial recognition,” citing public safety and crime prevention as primary motivations.

Exemptions are allowed for medical reasons, extreme weather conditions, and specific events like sports or cultural gatherings. Although the legislation does not directly mention religious garments, it effectively restricts attire like the niqab, a face veil worn by some Muslim women that leaves only the eyes visible. This move follows a broader trend in Central Asia, where governments are increasingly regulating Islamic dress to reinforce national identity and address concerns about radicalism.

Better To Wear Clothes In National Styles, Says Kazakh President

President Tokayev had earlier framed the law as a way to celebrate Kazakhstan’s ethnic identity.

Earlier this year, he stated, “Rather than wearing face-concealing black robes, it’s much better to wear clothes in the national style. Our national clothes vividly emphasise our ethnic identity, so we need to popularise them comprehensively.” This reflects a government push to promote traditional Kazakh attire, which historically did not include face coverings.

A Regional Pattern

There is a concern in Central Asian nations that foreign ideologies like Salafism are gaining ground in certain sections of their societies, due to social media.

Kazakhstan’s law mirrors similar policies in neighboring Central Asian countries, where governments are enacting laws to strengthen national identity over Islamic identity. In Kyrgyzstan, a January 2025 law banned the niqab in public, with fines up to 20,000 som (approximately $230), more than half the average monthly salary. Kyrgyz authorities have conducted street patrols to enforce this ban. The Spiritual Administration of Muslims in Kyrgyzstan has stated that the niqab is “alien to our society” and could conceal “attackers in disguise.”

Uzbekistan introduced fines for wearing the niqab in 2023, with penalties exceeding $250 for violations. Tajikistan, in 2024, banned clothing deemed “foreign to national culture,” including the hijab, in a country where 96% of the population is Muslim. Tajikistan’s fines for ordinary citizens violating this ban can reach £590, with higher penalties for officials and religious figures. Turkmenistan, while lacking an explicit niqab ban, mandates traditional national dress for public activities, indirectly discouraging Islamic garments like the hijab or niqab.

Kazakhstan had banned hijabs from schools back in 2016. In 2017, Nursultan Nazarbaev, who was serving as president of Kazakhstan, had stated “The number of Kazakh girls who are fully covered with black clothing is on the rise”. He added that such attires are incompatible with Kazakh culture.