'My father and Hafiz Saeed Were Like Brothers…': Pakistan Punjab Assembly Speaker Openly Accepts his Ties With Lashkar-e-Taiba Founder

Updated 3 June 2025 at 16:17 IST
New Delhi: Pakistan’s Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan openly acknowledged close ties between his family and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed in a viral video.
“My father and Hafiz Saeed were like brothers,” the speaker said while addressing a public gathering.
The video, now widely circulated on social media, shows Malik Muhammad not only accepting but also seemingly glorifying the relationship between his late father and the UN-designated terrorist, Hafiz Saeed — the mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.
This is not the first time a top Pakistani figure has admitted links with globally wanted terrorists. Over the past few months, both Pakistan’s military and political leadership have made similar statements, either indirectly acknowledging or openly defending ties with banned terror outfits operating in India’s Jammu and Kashmir region.
India, meanwhile, has launched an intensified crackdown on terrorism and cross-border infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir after Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, which killed more than 25 innocent civilians. Multiple anti-terror operations have been conducted across the Valley targeting Pakistan-backed groups such as LeT, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen.
New Delhi has consistently accused Pakistan of sheltering and supporting terrorists responsible for attacks in India, including the deadly Pulwama, Uri, Mumbai atttacks and Pahalgam terror attack.
Hafiz Saeed is the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba, the terror group responsible for the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed over 160 people. He has been sanctioned by the UN, the United States, and other international bodies and is currently serving a prison sentence in Pakistan for terror financing charges. However, critics claim his sentencing is merely cosmetic.
Published 3 June 2025 at 15:21 IST