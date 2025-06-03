'My father and Hafiz Saeed Were Like Brothers…': Pakistan Punjab Assembly Speaker Openly Accepts his Ties With Lashkar-e-Taiba Founder | Image: X

New Delhi: Pakistan’s Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan openly acknowledged close ties between his family and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed in a viral video.

“My father and Hafiz Saeed were like brothers,” the speaker said while addressing a public gathering.

The video, now widely circulated on social media, shows Malik Muhammad not only accepting but also seemingly glorifying the relationship between his late father and the UN-designated terrorist, Hafiz Saeed — the mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Third Open Admission by Pakistan’s Top Leadership

This is not the first time a top Pakistani figure has admitted links with globally wanted terrorists. Over the past few months, both Pakistan’s military and political leadership have made similar statements, either indirectly acknowledging or openly defending ties with banned terror outfits operating in India’s Jammu and Kashmir region.

India's Ongoing Crackdown on Terror Networks

India, meanwhile, has launched an intensified crackdown on terrorism and cross-border infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir after Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, which killed more than 25 innocent civilians. Multiple anti-terror operations have been conducted across the Valley targeting Pakistan-backed groups such as LeT, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

New Delhi has consistently accused Pakistan of sheltering and supporting terrorists responsible for attacks in India, including the deadly Pulwama, Uri, Mumbai atttacks and Pahalgam terror attack.

Hafiz Saeed and Global Sanctions