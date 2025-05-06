'My Wife Thought It's Cute': Donald Trump Reacts To Criticism Over AI Image Dressed As Pope

President Donald Trump on Monday downplayed the controversy surrounding an AI-generated image that depicted him as the pope, calling it a "joke". The AI-created image, showing Trump in white papal robes, has drawn criticism from around the world, including from clergy, Catholics, and Italians.

“I had nothing to do with it. Somebody made a picture of me dressed like the Pope and they put it out on the internet,” Trump told reporters.

“I have no idea where it came from…I know nothing about it…I just saw it last evening. Actually, my wife thought it was cute,” he said.

By dismissing the post as a joke, Trump made it clear he had no intention of offending anyone.

Trump originally shared the image on his Truth Social account ahead of the conclave to select a successor to the late Pope Francis. The White House later reposted it on X (formerly Twitter).

Asked about the White House reposting it, Trump replied, “Somebody did it in fun. Have to have a little fun. Don't you?”

The image was circulated shortly after Trump expressed interest in becoming the next pope. Following Pope Francis’ funeral in Rome, which the U.S. President attended, he stated, “I’d like to be Pope. That would be my number one choice.”

Trump’s clarification suggests that what was meant as comic relief inadvertently offended certain members of the clergy and Catholic organizations around the world—particularly given the sensitive timing following Pope Francis’ death.

“Do Not Mock Us”

In response to the image, the New York State Catholic Conference posted a statement on X, criticizing the president for what they perceived as mockery.

“There is nothing clever or funny about this image, Mr. President. We just buried our beloved Pope Francis, and the cardinals are about to enter a solemn conclave to elect a new successor of St. Peter. Do not mock us,” the statement read.

Trump has often made bold and controversial statements throughout his political career.

Since taking office on January 20, he has remained in the spotlight for numerous contentious issues, including trade policies and his stance on deporting illegal immigrants.