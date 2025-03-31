Myanmar Earthquake: How Ongoing Civil War is Complicating Relief Efforts?

Burma: The death toll in the 7.7 magnitude earthquake on Friday has claimed over 1,700 lives, injured 3,400 people and and more than 300 are still missing. The earthquake caused widespread damage, including in the capital, Naypyidaw and the second-largest city. This makes the already difficult situation even more challenging, as the ongoing conflict exacerbates the crisis, AP reported

However, the military government has not yet responded to the ceasefire announcement. Before the earthquake, the military had severely restricted aid to over 3 million people displaced by the war, using the control of food and aid as a strategic weapon.

Meanwhile, the main resistance group against military rule has declared a two-week ceasefire starting Sunday in the areas impacted by the earthquake, to allow aid to reach those in need.

Who is Involved in Myanmar’s Armed Conflict?

Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, has faced continuous challenges in the past. The country is currently in the midst of a civil war, which began after the military took control from Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government in February 2021. The Myanmar military has held power in the country for most of its history since independence, and it took control from Suu Kyi’s government just as it was beginning its second term. The military jailed Suu Kyi and other members of the National League for Democracy (NLD), and security forces used deadly force to suppress pro-democracy protests. This led to the rise of armed resistance groups, which have fought back despite being outgunned and outnumbered.

Pro-democracy fighters, allied with ethnic minority groups demanding greater autonomy, have successfully pushed the military back in several areas. Analysts believe these resistance groups control a significant portion of the territory. The resistance is organized by the National Unity Government (NUG), formed by ousted lawmakers, and operates covertly. The NUG’s armed branch is the People’s Defense Force (PDF), which consists of local defense groups that are poorly armed but often fight on familiar ground. Some of their ethnic allies are more experienced and have even manufactured weapons.

What Has the Resistance Proposed?

The National Unity Government announced on Saturday that the PDF would halt offensive military actions for two weeks starting Sunday in areas affected by the earthquake, while still maintaining the right to self-defense. They pledged to work with the United Nations and international NGOs to ensure the safety, transport, and establishment of temporary rescue and medical camps in their controlled areas. The NUG also offered to provide medical professionals to assist international humanitarian organizations in delivering services to areas under military control, provided safety assurances are in place.

Why is the Resistance’s Announcement Significant?

The PDF typically focuses on defensive and ambush tactics rather than large-scale offensives, so this ceasefire is largely symbolic. By taking this stance, the resistance strengthens its position and advocates for unrestricted aid distribution. Critics of the military government are skeptical about its ability to manage aid fairly. The military’s history of mishandling disaster relief, such as during the 2008 Cyclone Nargis and Cyclone Mocha in 2023, has led many to doubt its commitment to effective aid delivery.