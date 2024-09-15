Published 00:38 IST, September 15th 2024
Myanmar Floods from Typhoon Yagi Kill 74, Displace 240,000
Typhoon Yagi causes severe flooding in Myanmar, killing 74 and displacing 240,000. Extensive damage reported; international aid requested amid ongoing crisis.
- World News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Edited by: Digital Desk
Myanmar Floods from Typhoon Yagi Kill 74, Displace 240,000 | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
00:38 IST, September 15th 2024