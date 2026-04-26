Panicked Trump Stumbles, Falls Down After Gunshots Fired At White House Correspondents' Gala Dinner | Dramatic VIDEO

Washington DC: A dramatic video has surfaced showing US President Donald Trump stumbling and falling down while being rushed off stage as gunshots were fired at the high-profile White House Correspondents' Association dinner on Saturday night.

Shortly after the dinner began, a shooter tore through the security and opened fire. As the shots rang, Secret Service agents swiftly surrounded Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, who were seated at the front of the ballroom.

During the rapid evacuation, a panicked Trump tripped and momentarily fell down while being rushed off the stage. As many as six security agents were seen helping the President up from the ground and rushing him to a secure location.

Security agents helping Trump up as armed guards shield him

Guests Duck For Cover As Screams Echo The Room

"Get down!" and "Stay down!" screams echoed throughout the room as guests, including high-ranking officials and journalists, ducked to avoid the bullets. Several were seen taking cover under tables to protect themselves.

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GREATEST, HOTTEST, MOST SPECTACULAR DINNER?

The gala dinner was set to be a historic first for Trump, who till yesterday was the only US President to not attend the White House Correspondents' Association event even once while in office, having boycotted it through his entire first term and skipping it in the first year of his second.

He announced his U-turn on Truth Social last month, declaring himself the "Greatest President in the History of our Country" and promising to make it the “GREATEST, HOTTEST, and MOST SPECTACULAR DINNER, OF ANY KIND, EVER.”

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However, what was supposed to be a historic gathering turned to be a dramatic scene of security failure.

Who Is The Shooter?

The shooter has been identified as Cole Tomas Allen, a part-time teacher and a self-employed game developer.

An unverified LinkedIn profile in the name of Cole Allen described him as a “mechanical engineer and computer scientist by degree, ​independent game developer by experience, teacher by birth.”

According to the profile, Cole Allen is said to have a bachelor's degree in ​Mechanical Engineering from the California Institute of Technology, and a master's degree in Computer Science from ‌California ⁠State University.