Mystery Woman Pictured Lying Under Disgraced Prince Andrew Is Jeffrey Epstein's Sex-Trafficking Victim: US Lawmaker

Washington DC: The mystery woman pictures lying under disgraced former Prince of UK, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, is one of the victims of the sex-trafficking scandal orchestrated by paedophile and US financier Jeffrey Epstein, Democratic lawmaker Ted Lieu claimed during a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee. This comes after the US Department of Justice (DOJ) released disturbing pictures from Epstein files, showing Andrew crouching over a woman, whose face was redacted to precent her identity.

The disturbing pictures were shown to the House Judiciary Committee. In one of the pictures, Andrew was seen kneeling on all fours over the woman, who was lying on the ground. One of the pictures showed Andrew staring directly at the camera, with his hands placed on either sides of the woman, caging her on the floor. Another image showed him touching the woman's waist.

California Congressman Ted Lieu presented his arguments before the committee and questioned Attorney General and US President Donald Trump's aide Pam Bondi.

Ted Lieu told the committee, “I'm going to show you two photos of former Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew attended various parties with Jeffrey Epstein." He moved further to ask Bondi, “Under the law Congress passed, you were allowed to redact photos to protect the victims of Epstein’s sex trafficking operation. You redacted the photos of this victim’s face because you were following the congressional law, is that correct?”

Advertisement

As Bondi confirmed the reasoning, Lieu concluded that the mystery woman is a victim of sex trafficking. He went on to question Bondi why was Andrew protected and why has he not been prosecuted.

Lieu said, “Under the federal Victims Trafficking Protection Act, not only is Jeffrey Epstein guilty, but anyone who patronizes Epstein’s sex operation is also guilty of a crime. That’s why I find it absolutely despicable that you sought to protect Epstein’s clients, like former Prince Andrew.”

Advertisement

Disgraced Prince Andrew pictured with ‘mystery’ woman in Epstein files | Image: DOJ

Lieu further said, “These two photos staring you in the face are evidence of a crime and more than enough evidence to predicate an investigation against former Prince Andrew….So I ask you, Attorney General Pam Bondi, why did you shut down this investigation last July? And why have you not prosecuted former Prince Andrew?”

Andrew with Jeffrey Epstein

Documents from the Epstein files, released earlier this month, also showed that disgraced American financier Jeffrey Epstein offered a "trustworthy" Russian friend to Andrew. The name of the woman has not been revealed by the DoJ. A couple of e-mails shared by DOJ from the year 2010 showed a conversation between Epstein and Andrew, whose had an email account in the name of 'The Duke'.

In one of the mails, Epstein told Andrew, "I have a friend who i think you might enjoy having dinner with, her name is ----- she will be [in] london 20-24." Andrew said that he would be "delighted" to meet her. He also asked, "Any other information you might know about her that might be useful to know? Like what have you told her about me and have you given her my email as well?" In response, Epstein wrote, “she 26, russian, clevere beautiful, trustworthy and yes she has your email.”

Email exhange between Andrew and Epstein | Image: DOJ

Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing in the case. However, in November 2025, he was stripped of his ‘His Royal Highness’ and ‘Prince’ titles amidst the allegations.

Virginia Giuffre