Nationwide Wave of Anti-Trump Protests to Hit US with Over 400 Rallies Planned

The United States is preparing for its second major wave of protests in just two weeks, as citizens once again take to the streets to voice their opposition to President Donald Trump’s leadership. Over 400 rallies are expected to unfold across the country on Saturday, aiming to channel discontent into a sustained political movement.

The demonstrations are being coordinated by a group called 50501 — short for “50 protests in 50 states, one movement.” This marks their fourth nationwide event since Trump’s inauguration on January 20. Earlier protest efforts included the “No Kings Day” rally held on President’s Day, a name chosen before Trump controversially referred to himself as a king in a social media post.

Aiming for Millions

Organizers are hoping for an ambitious turnout of 11 million people, which would account for around 3.5% of the U.S. population. If reached, that figure would likely surpass participation in the earlier “Hands Off” protests on April 5, when 1,200 demonstrations took place across the country.

Those protests were organized by Indivisible, a progressive movement seeking to resist what it views as Trump’s dismantling of key government institutions. The group has warned that vocal public opposition is essential to pushing back against what they describe as authoritarian tendencies within the administration.

Protests With a Purpose

The April 5 protests were particularly aimed at rejecting the influence of tech billionaire Elon Musk.

This weekend’s protests, however, carry a broader mission.

Heather Dunn, a spokesperson for 50501, told The Washington Post that Saturday’s rallies are about defending American democratic values.

“To protect our democracy against the rise of authoritarianism under the Trump administration,” Dunn claimed, outlining the group’s goals.

She described 50501 as a “pro-democracy, pro-constitution, anti-executive overreach, nonviolent grassroots movement” that welcomes Americans of all political stripes.

“We have registered Democrats, registered independents and registered Republicans all marching because they all believe in America, because they all believe in a fair government that puts people before profits,” she added.