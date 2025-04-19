Trump Warns He’s Ready to Quit Ukraine Talks if No Deal Emerges Soon

Just days before publicly expressing his frustration with stalled negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, President Trump reportedly vented in private about how little progress had been made, raising the possibility that the U.S. could soon walk away from diplomacy altogether.

According to a U.S. official familiar with the matter, who was cited in an Axios report, Trump expressed his anger during an informal conversation with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff. He said he was close to moving on from the ceasefire efforts if things didn't change soon.

That private conversation turned into public messaging on Friday, when Trump told reporters he was running out of patience. “If either side continues to block a deal, we're just going to say, 'You're foolish, you're fools, you're horrible people,' and we're going to just take a pass,” he said.

“We Need to Move On Soon”

Secretary Rubio confirmed that the administration was reconsidering its approach. “He has dedicated a lot of time and energy to this, and there are a lot of things going on in the world right now that we need to be focused on,” Rubio said.

Speaking with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Friday, Rubio reiterated that “if a clear path to peace does not emerge soon, the United States will step back from efforts to broker peace,” according to State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

In a meeting with French, British, German, and Ukrainian officials in Paris the day before, Rubio emphasized the need for swift progress — though he gave no clear details on what withdrawing would look like.

Pressure Mounts on Ukraine — Not Russia

Multiple European diplomats told reporters that Rubio’s tone suggested the pressure was mainly directed at Ukraine. According to the report, a source close to the Ukrainian government said there were concerns that if Trump pulled out, it could put U.S. military support in jeopardy.

“The impression was that Rubio and Witkoff are under a lot of pressure from Trump and they are channeling it to the other players,” one European diplomat said.

Another diplomat noted that Rubio did not mention increasing pressure on Russia during the meetings, which some saw as a missed opportunity to hold Moscow accountable for stalling peace efforts.

While Ukraine has accepted a proposed 30-day ceasefire, Russia continues to slow-walk the process. Kremlin officials reportedly believe they have the upper hand militarily and are demanding several conditions before agreeing to any deal.

That posture has raised doubts about whether Russia would be troubled by a U.S. withdrawal from the negotiations — particularly if it believes the U.S. walking away only weakens Ukraine’s position.

Still a Chance at Peace?

Despite Trump's frustration, the U.S. has not yet exited the diplomatic process. Rubio and Witkoff presented a new peace framework in Paris and are waiting for responses from Kyiv and Moscow.