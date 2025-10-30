'Neighbours Find It Unacceptable': MEA Shreds Pak Over Tensions With Afghanistan, Support For Cross-border Terrorism

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) slammed Pakistan over military tensions with Afghanistan, calling its conduct "unacceptable" and rebuking the country for its old practice of cross-border terrorism against its neighbours.

At a press conference in Delhi, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that Pakistan is "infuriated" with Afghanistan for exercising its right to safeguard its own territories.

"I reiterate what I had said in my last briefing: Pakistan is infuriated with Afghanistan exercising sovereignty over its own territories. Pakistan seems to think that it has the right to practice cross-border terrorism with impunity. Its neighbors find it unacceptable. India remains fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of Afghanistan," Jaiswal said.

He further reiterated India's support for Afghanistan in its sustainable water management, citing the "history of cooperation" between the two nations.

"As emphasized in the recently adopted India-Afghanistan joint statement, India stands ready to support Afghanistan in its sustainable water management, including on hydroelectric projects. There is a history of cooperation between the two countries, including the Salma Dam, which is today called the India-Afghanistan Friendship Dam," Jaiswal said.

Escalating Tensions

This comes after the relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan deteriorated following the failure of peace talks held in Turkey this week.

Both countries have witnessed heightened military tensions following the Taliban government in Afghanistan's accusation against Pakistan of carrying out airstrikes inside Afghan territory.

The hostilities began on the night of October 11.

The tensions escalated after Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif threatened to carry out military strikes inside Afghan territory.

"We will conduct strikes, we definitely will," Asif said, as quoted by Dawn. "If their territory is used and they violate our territory, then, if we need to go deep into Afghanistan to retaliate, we surely will."

He added that Pakistan had engaged in peace talks "to give peace a chance" at the request of friendly nations, but described the Taliban's statements as "venomous" and reflective of a "devious and splintered mindset."

Failed Peace Negotiations

The failed peace talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan were mediated by Turkey and Qatar, with the aim of curbing cross-border terrorism and reducing military confrontations. The negotiations, held in Istanbul, lasted four days but ended without any agreement or roadmap for de-escalation.

Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar confirmed that the discussions "failed to bring about any workable solution."

The talks were part of ongoing international efforts to de-escalate border violence after several deadly clashes earlier this month.