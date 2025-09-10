Nepal Crisis: India Issues Advisory For Citizens, Shares Emergency Helpline Numbers

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday issued a travel advisory for Indian citizens amid escalating tensions in Nepal.

In its statement, the MEA urged Indians to avoid non-essential travel to Nepal until the situation stabilises. Those already in the country have been advised to remain indoors, avoid stepping out on streets and follow all local safety advisories issued by the Nepalese authorities and the Embassy of India in Kathmandu.

The ministry also shared emergency contact numbers for assistance. The Embassy of India in Kathmandu can be reached at: +977-980 860 2881 and +977-981 032 6134 (both numbers also available on WhatsApp).



"Indian citizens currently in Nepal have been advised to shelter in their current places of residence, avoid going out onto the streets and exercise all due caution," the MEA statement said.

Meanwhile, several Indian nationals crossed the India-Nepal border at Panitanki in Darjeeling district of West Bengal and returned to India on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Kohila, a returnee from Assam, said, “The situation is out of control there... The strike will continue for 10-15 days... We are from Assam and are returning from Nepal. It feels good to be back in our country. Jaan wapas aa gaya.”

The situation in Nepal remains volatile amid the ongoing 'Gen Z' protests, a widespread movement largely led by students and young citizens demanding greater accountability and transparency from the government.

Meanwhile, the government held a meeting of the Cabinet Committee to discuss developments in Nepal. The meeting was held after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned from his aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

In a post on X, PM Modi said the violence in Nepal was heart-rending and he was anguished that many young people had lost their lives. He said stability, peace and prosperity of Nepal were of utmost importance to India and urged "brothers and sisters in Nepal to support peace".



"On my return from Himachal Pradesh and Punjab today, a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security discussed the developments in Nepal. The violence in Nepal is heart-rending. I am anguished that many young people have lost their lives. The stability, peace and prosperity of Nepal are of utmost importance to us. I humbly appeal to all my brothers and sisters in Nepal to support peace," PM Modi said.

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday as violent protests entered their second day in multiple parts of the country. Four ministers had earlier stepped down from their posts.

The protests began on September 8 in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj, after the government imposed a ban on major social media platforms, citing tax revenue and cybersecurity concerns.

Building on this anger, protesters are demanding an end to institutionalised corruption and favouritism in governance. They want the government to be more accountable and transparent in its decision-making processes. The protesters are also demanding the revocation of the ban on social media platforms, which they see as an attempt to suppress free speech.