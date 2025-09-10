'Hotel Burned, People Were Chasing With Sticks': Indian Woman in Nepal Share Scary Experience, Appeal for Rescue Amid Violent Protests

Indian woman, Upasana Gill, says her hotel was burned down and protesters chased her with sticks. | Image: X

Several Indian nationals, including tourists and professionals, have been affected by the ongoing GenZ protests in Nepal. In Pokhara, a popular tourist city, an Indian woman named Upasana Gill shared a video asking the Indian government for help after her hotel was burned down by protesters.

"I request the Indian Embassy to help us. Please help as many people as you can," she said in the video.

'Our hotel was completely burnt'

Upasana, who had travelled to Nepal to host a volleyball league, explained that the situation on the ground is dangerous.

“I am stuck here in Pokhara, Nepal. I came here to host a volleyball league. And right now, our hotel, where I stayed, has been burnt. All my luggage, all my stuff was in my room. And that hotel was completely burnt. I was in the spa, and people were running behind me with very big sticks.” she said.

“The condition is very bad here. There is fire everywhere on the road. They are not even leaving the tourists here. They don’t care if there is a tourist here or if someone has come here to do some work. They are setting fire everywhere without thinking. And the condition is very bad here,” she further claimed as tears filled her eyes.

“We don’t know how long we will stay here in another hotel. But I request the Indian Embassy to please send this video and message to them. I request all of you. Please help us. There are a lot of people here with me. And we are stuck here,” she said.

Scenes of Fire, Chaos Captured on Video

The video also shows parts of the city with burning buildings and smoke in the background. One person in the video says there were people inside the building that caught fire, and another warns others not to approach the area.

A message shown in the video reads, "Indian government, please get all our people back. The situation is horrible in Nepal right now. Please!"

Indian Government Issues Advisory for Citizens in Nepal

In response, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued a travel advisory, asking citizens to avoid travelling to Nepal until further notice. Those already in the country have been urged to stay indoors and avoid public places.

“Indian citizens presently in Nepal are advised to shelter in their current places of residence, avoid going out onto the streets and exercise all due caution,” said the MEA.

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has activated emergency lines for assistance:

+977-980 860 2881 (WhatsApp enabled)

+977-981 032 6134 (WhatsApp enabled)

What’s Happening in Nepal?

Nepal is witnessing one of its worst political crises in recent years. Protests led by the youth have turned violent. The unrest has forced the resignation of top leaders including Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and President Ram Chandra Poudel. Former Vice President Ram Sahaya Yadav has stepped in as acting president.

Meanwhile, airlines have cancelled flights to and from Nepal, stranding many travelers.

Reports also say Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel was brutally beaten, and prominent political figures including former PM Sher Bahadur Deuba, his wife, and Foreign Minister Arzu Deuba were also attacked.