175 Dead, 476 Foreigners Missing; Rescue Ops Intensify After Flash Floods: Nepal Embassy Sources

Kathmandu: The death toll from Nepal's deadly flash floods has increased to 175, while hundreds of people, including locals and tourists, remain missing as authorities ramp up search, rescue, and relief efforts throughout the impacted districts.

According to the latest data published by Nepal Embassy sources, 476 persons from 28 nations have been reported missing. Officials warned that the numbers were still being verified as rescue teams continued their search.

“So far, 175 bodies have been recovered, while many people, both locals and tourists, are still missing. According to the latest available information, 476 people from 28 countries have been reported missing. These figures remain subject to verification as search and rescue operations continue.”

The government has placed saving lives and reaching stranded people at the centre of its response, with security forces, local authorities and medical teams working across the flood-hit districts.

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“At this stage, our immediate priority is to save lives and support search and rescue, evacuation and relief efforts in the affected areas. In view of the extensive damage caused by the floods, the Government will continue to assess the situation and emerging needs on the ground and, where necessary, communicate specific requirements for assistance through established official channels.”

Security personnel among those still missing

The Rasuwa district, one of the worst-hit areas, continues to see bodies being recovered, with authorities working to identify the victims. The magnitude of the calamity has also impacted Nepal's security forces. According to the most recent information, 44 Nepal Army personnel, 28 Nepal Police personnel, and 13 Armed Police Force personnel stationed in the region are still out of communication.

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According to the Nepal Tourism Board, 579 travelers remain unaccounted for. The statistic includes 466 foreign nationals and 113 Nepalese natives. Simultaneously, 123 people, 94 Nepalis and 29 foreign nationals, were airlifted from Timure in Rasuwa.

The flood was caused by a glacier or ice-rock collapse around 20 kilometers northeast of the Rasuwagadhi boundary point, resulting in a massive debris-filled surge in the Lhende Khola.

The torrent poured down from Tibet and entered the Bhote Koshi River, passing through Rasuwagadhi, Timure, and Syaphru Besi before joining the Trishuli River. Flooding caused widespread damage in Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha, and Chitwan.

Bridges, roads and hydropower facilities badly hit

The deluge has left a trail of devastation, destroying houses and crucial infrastructure throughout the impacted districts. So far, 35 motorable bridges and 45 suspension bridges have been damaged, along with 40 kilometers of paved road.

Authorities are still collecting a comprehensive estimate of losses as teams reach regions shut off by water.

In the meantime, the rescue effort has been significantly increased. According to the Prime Minister's Office, Nepal Army, Nepal Police, and Armed Police Force soldiers conducted efforts through the nite to reach persons stranded in Timure and Syaphrubesi, with the assistance of military and private helicopters.

Medical assistance has also been mobilized. Teams from local hospitals and major medical institutions in Kathmandu have been dispatched to care for individuals affected in the disaster. The Nepal Army barracks are being used to provide temporary shelter, food, drinking water, and medications to affected people.

India sends aid as Nepal steps up relief

India has also moved quickly to support Nepal's emergency response. The Embassy of India in Nepal said Ambassador Naveen Srivastava handed over 10 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Nepal's Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Khadka Raj Poudel.

The assistance is aimed at supporting relief operations in communities affected by the floods. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah and expressed condolences over the loss of lives. Modi said India stands with Nepal and is prepared to provide all possible humanitarian assistance as both sides coordinate their response.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also said India's Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and medical assistance had reached Kathmandu, with further support being mobilised.