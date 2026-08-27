Nepal Floods: Rescue Ops Intensify, Drones, Army Deployed As 162 Dead

Kathmandu: Rescue and search activities have been intensified across Nepal following a catastrophic flash flood caused by an avalanche on the Lhende tributary, which killed at least 162 people and left hundreds missing. The accident, which struck near the Nepal-China border on Wednesday, wreaked severe devastation in Rasuwa and downstream regions, prompting security agencies to dispatch thousands of workers to locate survivors and collect corpses.

According to the Nepal Police, flooding along the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river systems devastated districts ranging from Rasuwa to Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha, Chitwan, Tanahun, and East Nawalparasi. Search, rescue, and relief operations in the most severely affected areas have received immediate priority.

Police teams deployed as Rasuwa remains badly hit

Nepal Police Central Spokesperson Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Abhi Narayan Kapale said personnel had been mobilised from both the police headquarters and local units.

“Due to the flood in the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli rivers, affecting the coastal areas of Rasuwa through Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha, Chitwan, Tanahun, and East Nawalparasi, Nepal Police has prioritised immediate rescue and search operations and mobilised personnel accordingly.”

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The disaster has also affected police personnel stationed in Rasuwa. Of the 64 officers working across police offices in the district, 32 have made contact while 28 remain unaccounted for. Police said 100 bodies have so far been recovered from different districts.

“Out of 64 police personnel working in various police offices of Rasuwa, 32 have come into contact, while 28 are currently out of contact. Similarly, so far, 100 dead bodies have been recovered from different districts.”

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A 22-member police squad led by Senior Superintendent of Police Chanda Bahadur Budathoki and accompanied by a medical team has been dispatched to Rasuwa. Four drones are being used to assist with search and rescue efforts, and 3,118 local police officers have been dispatched throughout the impacted regions.

DIG Kapale also urged citizens to keep away from rivers and other dangerous areas as rescue operations continue.

“Under current conditions, we request all citizens not to go near riverbanks, flood-affected areas, or risky locations, and to follow information and instructions issued by the Government of Nepal and security agencies.”

Indian travellers among hundreds still missing

The scope of the devastation became obvious after the flash flood surged through Timure, a border settlement near Rasuwagadhi. According to the Kathmandu Post, the flood surged fast following the avalanche-triggered surge, reaching a height of about 100 meters as it flowed through the market.

Rajendra Dhungana, chief customs officer in Rasuwa, described the scene to The Kathmandu Post, saying, “It was the flood, rising like a wave nearly 100 metres high and sweeping through the market. Within moments, the market was gone.”

The flood then went downstream to Syaphrubesi, demolishing nine hydropower installations, 19 motorable bridges, and around 40 kilometers of roads. Local officials said hundreds of dwellings were swept away between Sole and Akkare Bazaar.

According to the Nepal Tourism Board, 384 travelers have been preliminary identified as missing. There are 105 Indian nationals and 37 non-resident Indians. Authorities have cautioned that the number of missing Indian people may rise when travel operators and government organizations examine their data.

So far, 59 Indian nationals have been verified as having booked with Samrat Tours & Travels and 46 with Leaf Holiday. The 37 non-resident Indians have been designated as Himalayan Glacier.

The disaster has also raised questions about the availability of timely warnings from across the border. Former executive chief of Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority Anil Pokhrel told The Kathmandu Post that Nepal needs stronger coordination with China to ensure warnings reach authorities before such disasters strike.

"Unless the Foreign Ministry of Nepal coordinates with the relevant Chinese authorities and creates a system through which early warnings reach our disaster management authority, this problem will continue."

Nepal and China had signed an MoU on disaster risk reduction in 2019. However, Wednesday's flood highlighted gaps in the warning system. Binod Parajuli, a senior divisional hydrologist at the Flood Forecasting Division, said monitoring stations were destroyed before they could transmit alerts.

“None of the stations was able to send us an alert. We failed in Rasuwa. But we sent warnings to Nuwakot and downstream areas, and possibly several hundred people were able to save their lives.”

Army, police and helicopters lead round-the-clock rescue

The Nepal government has intensified rescue and relief operations in the areas along the Bhote Koshi and other affected riverbanks. The Office of the Prime Minister said essential supplies, including food, tents and medicines, had already been taken to affected areas by the Nepal Army on Wednesday night.

"Following yesterday's massive flood in the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa, the government has intensified search, rescue, and relief operations in the coastal and affected areas since early this morning. To assist citizens at risk, the Nepal Army had already delivered essential relief supplies, including food, tents, and medicine, to the affected regions last night."

The Nepal Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force have been involved in the operation, with military and private helicopters also being used. Ground teams continued rescue work through the night.

“There has been significant cooperation and support from both security agencies and the private sector in the search and rescue efforts. Immediately after the flood occurred yesterday, rescue operations began with the mobilisation of teams from the Nepal Army, Nepal Police, and Armed Police Force, supported by both military and private-sector helicopters. The army team continued ground rescue operations throughout the night.”

Operations have since been expanded in Timure, Syaphrubesi and other areas along the river, with helicopters and ground teams being deployed more extensively to reach stranded residents and search for those still missing.

“Since early this morning, efforts to rescue those stranded and search for the missing have been intensified in Timure, Syaphrubesi, and other riverbank areas, utilising helicopters and ground troops more actively. While urging residents along the riverbanks to remain highly vigilant, the government has focused all its resources and mechanisms on relief and rescue missions.”

India steps up assistance

As Nepal continues to deal with the aftermath, India has extended humanitarian support to its neighbour. The Embassy of India in Nepal said Ambassador Naveen Srivastava handed over 10 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Nepal's Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Khadka Raj Poudel.

"Always with Nepal. Ambassador Naveen Srivastava handed over 10 tons of humanitarian aid materials from India to the Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Mr Khadka Raj Poudel. This assistance will contribute to the relief efforts following the devastating floods. India stands firmly with Nepal and is committed to providing all possible support."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke with Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Wednesday and expressed condolences over the deaths caused by the floods. Modi said India was prepared to provide all possible humanitarian assistance and that teams from both countries were coordinating on rescue and relief operations.

"Spoke to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal. The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time. India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal. Our teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts," PM Modi said in a post on X.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also confirmed that India's humanitarian assistance had begun reaching Kathmandu.