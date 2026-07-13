Nepal Gen Z On Streets Again: Balen Shah Government Faces Major Crisis Over Forced Evictions and Driver Tragedy

Hundreds of demonstrators filled the streets of Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu, on Sunday to protest the government's forced eviction of squatters. The public outcry stems from the lack of a proper resettlement plan, marking the first major public challenge for Prime Minister Balen Shah’s administration.

What started as localized demonstrations against the Kathmandu Metropolitan City Police has rapidly intensified. The situation escalated significantly after recent floods inundated a government holding center in Kirtipur, which housed around 150 displaced squatters, forcing their emergency evacuation.

When Gen-Z activists visited the flooded site to check on the conditions, police baton-charged and arrested them. The heavy-handed response drew sharp criticism from Nepali Congress President Gagan Kumar Thapa, who demanded their immediate release. The unrest has spread beyond the capital, with police arresting another 26 individuals during a solidarity protest in Koshi Province.

Crisis at Holding Centers Sparks Nationwide Outrage

Demonstrators are focusing their anger on what they describe as the "inhuman" living conditions of the displaced families. Local media reports indicate that authorities have arrested activists, students, and journalists for raising concerns about the status of these holding centers.

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The current unrest is the fallout from a nationwide eviction drive launched in April, which displaced more than 15,000 people from roughly 2,600 families. While officials moved 325 families into temporary holding centers in Kathmandu, over 60 families were still living there well past the government's July 6 eviction deadline.

Tragic Self-Immolation of Ride-Sharing Driver Fuels Backlash

Public fury reached a boiling point following the death of Ganesh Nepali, a 25-year-old ride-sharing driver. Last week, municipal police locked the wheel of his motorcycle outside the Department of Passports in Tripureshwar. In protest, the young driver set himself on fire and later succumbed to his injuries.

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This tragedy has reignited severe criticism of Balen Shah’s government and triggered urgent demands for accountability regarding the conduct of the Kathmandu Metropolitan City Police. According to The Kathmandu Post, the incident has sparked a much broader debate over the legal jurisdiction, authority, and conduct of municipal law enforcement. Following the massive public backlash, newspaper reports indicate that municipal police have largely retreated from Kathmandu's streets.

What the Protestors Are Demanding

As the movement grows, protestors in Nepal have laid out a specific list of demands for the current administration:

The immediate resignation of Prime Minister Balen Shah.

Comprehensive economic reforms to address rising youth unemployment.

A definitive end to forced squatter evictions without proper resettlement plans.

The unconditional release of all detained activists.

Permanent housing solutions for the displaced families.

Legal Experts Question Municipal Police Authority

Public scrutiny of the municipal police has been mounting ever since Balen Shah was elected as Kathmandu’s mayor as an independent candidate in 2022. His administration took an aggressive stance toward clearing pavements and informal street markets, leading to frequent confrontations with street vendors. In March 2024, the situation worsened when municipal police allegedly beat and detained street vendor Badri Devkota, raising serious concerns over the force's tactics.

Legal experts argue that the police are overstepping their boundaries.

"The legal framework does not envision the municipal police as a force authorised to use physical coercion or riot-control tactics. Their primary mandate is to facilitate administrative functions within the metropolis through persuasion and community engagement..." senior advocate Raju Chapagain told The Kathmandu Post.

Understanding the Legal Boundaries of Local Enforcement

While Nepal’s Constitution empowers local governments to establish their own municipal police forces, their legal powers remain strictly limited. Enacted during Shah's tenure, the Kathmandu Metropolitan City Municipal Police Act, 2023, limits the force's responsibilities to protecting municipal property, managing public parks, maintaining sanitation, and assisting in local events.

The Kathmandu Post highlighted that the law does not authorize municipal police to use physical force, conduct baton charges, or detain citizens. Furthermore, any enforcement actions must be directly coordinated with the mayor, deputy mayor, chief administrative officer, and ward chairs.

"There is absolutely no legal basis for the municipal police to use force…" retired Deputy Inspector General of Nepal Police Purna Chandra Joshi told The Kathmandu Post.

A History of Public Dissatisfaction in Nepal