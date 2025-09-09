Nepal PM Seeks Resolution In All-Party Meeting As Protests Turn Violent, Targeting Leaders' Homes

Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has called an all-party meeting on Tuesday evening following intensifying nationwide Gen-Z-led protests against the alleged corruption in the country. "I am in dialogue with the relevant parties to assess the situation and find a meaningful conclusion. For that, I have also called an all-party meeting at 6 pm today. I humbly request all brothers and sisters to remain calm in this difficult situation," the Nepal Prime Minister said in an appeal.

Meanwhile, the Gen Z-led protests in Nepal against the government's alleged corruption, intensified on Tuesday with protestors targeting the residences of political leaders and ministers, The Kathmandu Post reported. As per The Kathmandu Post, protesters set fire to the house of Minister for Communication and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung, pelted stones at the residence of Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel, Nepal Rastra Bank Governor Biswo Paudel, and attacked the house of former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak.

Protesters made their way to the residence of former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba in Budhanilkantha but were prevented from carrying out an attack. They also hurled stones at the residence of the main opposition leader and CPN-MC chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal. Demonstrators have targeted residences of chief ministers, provincial ministers, and other leaders in various districts despite local administrations stepping up security measures to take the situation under control, The Kathmandu Post reported.

Protesters pelted stones at security personnel in Kathmandu, in response to which police used tear gas shells to disperse them. According to The Himalayan Press, the movement has intensified across Nepal, resulting in widespread injuries, and curfews in several districts of the country. Authorities have imposed curfews in multiple regions to contain the escalating unrest.

In Kathmandu and Lalitpur, curfew has been imposed in key areas, including Bhaisepati, Sanepa, Chyasal, and central Kathmandu locations, restricting all gatherings, protests, and movement without authorization. In Kavrepalanchok, the curfew started at 12.15 pm following heightened violence, and the main highways in the district have been completely closed, The Himalayan Press reported.

In Koshi Province (Biratnagar, Morang), the curfew has been imposed from 11.00 am to 10.00 pm, covering areas including Nepal Rastra Bank (East), Koshi Hospital Chowk (West), Roadshesh Chowk (North), and Jatuwa Chowk (South). Curfew has been extended in Birgunj, Parsa, from 11.00 am to 6.00 pm in the city's market area; boundaries include Bypass Road (East), Sirsia Bridge (West), Gandak Chowk (North), and Shankaracharya Gate (South), according to The Himalayan Press.

In Makwanpur, protesters blocked the East-West Highway by burning tires, disrupting traffic. Authorities have deployed additional security personnel to manage the unrest. Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs advised Indian nationals in Nepal to exercise caution and adhere to the steps and guidelines issued by the authorities in the neighbouring country. The ministry also condoled the lives lost in the Nepal protests.

"We are closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since yesterday and are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased. We also wish speedy recovery for those who were injured," the MEA said in a statement.

"As a close friend and neighbour, we hope that all concerned will exercise restraint and address any issues through peaceful means and dialogue. We have also taken note that authorities have imposed curfew in Kathmandu and several other cities of Nepal. Indian nationals in Nepal are advised to exercise caution and adhere to the steps and guidelines issued by the Nepali authorities," the statement read.

At least 19 people were killed and over 200 people were injured during 'Gen Z' protests across Kathmandu and other parts of Nepal, triggered by a social media ban. The ban was lifted by the government late last night. Protests, however, resumed this morning with agitators defying curfew.

Nepal's Agriculture Minister Ram Nath Adhikari today resigned from his post, condemning the Prime Minister KP Oli-led government's crackdown. Adhikari, aligned with the Shekhar Koirala faction of the Nepali Congress, stepped down citing the government's authoritarian response during Monday's 'Gen Z' protests, according to Kathmandu Post.