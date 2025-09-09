Nepal Political Turmoil: Protests Escalate, PM KP Sharma Oli Reportedly Seeking Temporary Asylum In Dubai

Nepal Political Turmoil: Kathmandu is reeling under fresh political turmoil as anti-corruption protests continue to sweep across Nepal, with violence erupting in multiple cities and several senior leaders facing public anger.

Amid the unrest, Nepalese media reports suggest Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is preparing to leave for Dubai, seeking medical treatment and possibly temporary asylum.

Oli’s Reported Exit Plan

According to local outlets, Oli has placed Himalaya Airlines on standby for a possible flight to Dubai in the coming days. While his office maintains that the trip is for “medical treatment,” political observers say the move comes at a time of mounting pressure on the government.

Several ministers have resigned in protest against the handling of demonstrations, and key leaders’ residences have been targeted by angry crowds.

Protests Turn Violent

On Tuesday morning, demonstrators set fire to the private residence of Minister for Communication, Information and Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung in Sunakothi, Lalitpur. Protesters also occupied the home of former Prime Minister and Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba.

The situation escalated as vehicles were torched inside Deuba’s premises, while protesters pelted stones at the residence of former Deputy Prime Minister Raghuveer Mahaseth in Janakpur.

In western Nepal, crowds broke through security and stormed the office of the Sudurpaschim Chief Minister, burning tires outside the gate.

Ministerial Resignations

The unrest has already triggered resignations at the highest levels of government. On Monday, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak stepped down, accepting moral responsibility for the deaths of at least 19 people during clashes with security forces.

On Tuesday, Agriculture Minister Ram Nath Adhikari also resigned, condemning what he called the government’s “authoritarian response” to the youth-led “Gen Z protests.”

India, UN Express Concern

The crisis has drawn international attention. India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it was “closely monitoring” developments in Nepal and expressed sorrow at the loss of young lives.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with families of the deceased. We hope all concerned exercise restraint and address issues through peaceful dialogue,” the MEA statement read.

The United Nations also voiced concern, with a spokesperson for the Secretary-General emphasizing the need to protect civil rights.

“It’s critical that the authorities respect the rights of peaceful assembly and freedom of expression. Security forces must comply with the basic principles on the use of force,” the UN said.

Oli Assigns Acting Duties

In anticipation of his departure, Oli has reportedly delegated key responsibilities to his Deputy Prime Minister, further fueling speculation that he may not return soon.