Nepal's India-Bordering Sunsari On Edge After Communal Violence; 1 Dead, 22 Injured, Indefinite Curbs Imposed

A communal clash in Nepal's Sunsari district, which borders India's Bihar, left one person dead and 22 others injured, including 13 security personnel, prompting authorities to impose indefinite prohibitory orders across parts of the district on Monday.

The violence broke out on Sunday night in the Kaptangunj area of Devgunj Rural Municipality after members of two religious communities, who were separately organising programmes, clashed over the use of loudspeakers and the display of religious flags.

What began as a verbal altercation quickly escalated into stone-pelting and violence, forcing security personnel to intervene. During efforts to restore order, security forces opened fire, killing 24-year-old Om Prakash Mehta.

According to local media reports, 22 people sustained injuries in the clashes, including 13 security personnel. Among those injured was Inspector Rakesh Rai of the Dewanganj Area Police Office, who suffered a head injury requiring five stitches. The remaining injured police personnel sustained minor injuries.

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The District Administration Office in Sunsari imposed indefinite prohibitory orders from 7 am on Monday in five market areas of the district in Koshi Province. Under the restrictions, gatherings of more than four people, demonstrations, public meetings and sit-ins have been banned until further notice.

Authorities warned that anyone violating the prohibitory orders could face a fine of NPR 500, imprisonment of up to one month, or both.

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