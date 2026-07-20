Nepal to Remove Disputed Territories of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani From New 1-Rupee Coin, Replacing Map With Ancient Monastery

In a significant shift that touches upon both currency design and regional diplomacy, the Nepal government has cleared a proposal to mint a newly designed one-rupee coin. The upcoming version will replace the country's controversial political map, which includes the disputed territories of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani, with an image of an ancient monastery.

This move comes years after the administration led by former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli introduced a revised political map in 2020. That map, which claimed the three disputed areas as part of Nepal, triggered a sharp diplomatic standoff with India. While Nepal asserts sovereignty over Lipulekh, Kalapani, and Limpiyadhura, India firmly maintains that these regions belong to its territory.

A Cultural Image Replaces the Disputed Map

According to cabinet sources, Nepal's Council of Ministers approved the central bank's proposal to mint the redesigned one-rupee and two-rupee coins, PTI reported. As part of this overhaul, the contested political map will be removed from the face of the one-rupee coin. In its place, the coin will feature the Lo Ghyakar Monastery, an ancient site located in Marang village within the Mustang district. This structure is widely revered as one of the oldest Buddhist monasteries in Nepal.

However, the change will not apply uniformly across all denominations. The two-rupee coin will continue to carry the previously introduced map, according to cabinet sources cited by PTI.

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Physical Overhaul of the Currency

The changes extend beyond aesthetics. The proposal is part of a broader initiative by the Nepal Rastra Bank to downsize the physical dimensions and weight of the country's coinage. Central bank spokesperson Guru Prasad Paudel stated that the new one-rupee coin will weigh 3.2 grams, down from the current 4 grams. Meanwhile, the two-rupee coin will be reduced to 3.8 grams from 5 grams. Additionally, both coins will transition from a mixed-metal composition to steel, altering their appearance from the current yellow finish to a steel-white color.

Political Backlash Within Nepal

The decision has already sparked intense domestic criticism, notably from senior Nepali Communist Party leader Bhim Rawal, who condemned the move as a compromise on the nation's sovereignty. "If the government led by Prime Minister Balen Shah has indeed decided to remove the map of Nepal, including Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani, from the one-rupee coin and replace it with the image of the Lo Ghyakar Monastery, it will constitute another serious anti-national decision and a blow to Nepal's territorial integrity," Rawal stated.

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The veteran politician also demanded that the current government and the ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party immediately issue a public clarification regarding the decision.

Context Behind the Border Dispute

The root of this diplomatic friction traces back to May 2020, when then-Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli unveiled the updated official political map. The announcement followed India’s inauguration of a new road connecting Dharchula in Uttarakhand to the Lipulekh Pass, which serves as a vital route for pilgrims traveling to Kailash Mansarovar.

Located near the India-Nepal-China tri-junction, these three land tracts have been a point of contention for decades. Nepal argues that under the 1816 Sugauli Treaty signed with British India, the Mahakali River serves as the official border between the two nations, placing the disputed territories to the east of the river and inside Nepali borders. Conversely, India maintains that the boundary tracks a different source of the river, placing the regions within the state of Uttarakhand.