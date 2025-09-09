Updated 9 September 2025 at 14:02 IST
Nepal Unrest Escalates: Gen Z Protesters Barge Into Parliament, Vandalise Govt Properties, Set Residences of Ministers on Fire | WATCH
In Nepal, protests led by Gen Z have escalated on the second day, resulting in demonstrators setting fire to the residences of a government minister and a former home minister.
- World News
- 3 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Kathmandu, Nepal: With the Gen Z protest in Nepal entering its second day, things have taken a deadly turn as demonstrators set ablaze the private residences of Minister for Communication, Information and Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung in Sunakothi, Lalitpur, and former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, after security forces reportedly fled the scene.
Protesters also broke through security cordons in Dhangadhi, storming the office of the Sudurpaschim Chief Minister and Council of Ministers, while burning tires outside the gate. The Dhangadhi Bazaar remains closed. According to the police, demonstrators initially pelted stones at the minister's house before the situation escalated into arson firing.
While authorities confirmed there were no casualties, the attack underscores the growing unrest. According to reports, incidents of vandalism and small fires near Parliament and Kalanki were brought under control.
Meanwhile, political pressure on the Oli-led government continues to mount. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is reportedly seeking temporary asylum in Dubai, with Himalaya Airlines on standby mode. While his office insists the visit is for medical treatment, political observers suggest it reflects the government’s deepening crisis.
ALSO READ: Nepal Political Turmoil: Protests Escalate, PM KP Sharma Oli Reportedly Seeking Temporary Asylum In Dubai
Following the protest, Nepal's top government officials tendered their resignations. The Home Minister of Nepal, Ramesh Lekhak, handed over his resignation to the Prime Minister on September 8.
Nepal's Agriculture Minister Ram Nath Adhikari also resigned from his post today, condemning the Prime Minister KP Oli-led government's crackdown.
In his resignation letter, Adhikari stated that "instead of recognising citizens' natural right to question democracy and stage peaceful protests, the state responded with widespread suppression, killings, and use of force, moving the country towards authoritarianism rather than democracy."
MEA Advisory on Nepal Protest
The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday said that India is monitoring the developments in Nepal closely and mourned the loss of lives in the protests. The MEA appealed for restraint and the resolution of issues through dialogue.
"We are closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since yesterday and are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased. We also wish speedy recovery for those who were injured," the MEA statement read.
They also advised the Indian nationals to exercise caution and adhere to the steps and guidelines issued by the Nepali authorities.
The unrest began on Monday after tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Nepal's capital Kathmandu to vent their anger against a decision by authorities to block most social media platforms, including Facebook, X and YouTube, saying that the companies had failed to register and submit to government oversight. Though the restriction was later lifted, clashes between protesters and police left at least 19 dead and over 300 injured, according to local media reports.
(With inputs from ANI)
Published By : Vanshika Punera
Published On: 9 September 2025 at 13:22 IST