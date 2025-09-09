Nepal Gen Z Protest: Supreme Court Set on Fire Amidst Public Revolt

Kathmandu: Amidst the escalating unrest, Nepal is witnessing one of its worst political crises in recent years. Demonstrators in Nepal have now set ablaze the Supreme Court and several other government properties, including the Parliament and the private residences of several ministers, among them were Communication Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung in Lalitpur, former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in Bhaktapur.

Shocking visuals have also emerged in which former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife, Foreign Minister Arzu Rana, sustained injuries after protesters stormed their residence in Kathmandu. A viral video shows Deuba with a bleeding face as his home was vandalised. Earlier, Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel was also brutally attacked, with visuals circulating online showing him being dragged and beaten by a mob before being overpowered.