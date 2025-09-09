Updated 9 September 2025 at 18:12 IST
Nepal Gen Z Protest: Supreme Court Set on Fire Amidst Public Revolt
Widespread unrest and violence have gripped Nepal, with protesters setting fire to the Supreme Court and other government buildings.
Kathmandu: Amidst the escalating unrest, Nepal is witnessing one of its worst political crises in recent years. Demonstrators in Nepal have now set ablaze the Supreme Court and several other government properties, including the Parliament and the private residences of several ministers, among them were Communication Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung in Lalitpur, former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in Bhaktapur.
Shocking visuals have also emerged in which former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife, Foreign Minister Arzu Rana, sustained injuries after protesters stormed their residence in Kathmandu. A viral video shows Deuba with a bleeding face as his home was vandalised. Earlier, Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel was also brutally attacked, with visuals circulating online showing him being dragged and beaten by a mob before being overpowered.
The unrest began on Monday after tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Nepal's capital Kathmandu to vent their anger against a decision by authorities to block most social media platforms, including Facebook, X and YouTube, saying that the companies had failed to register and submit to government oversight. Though the restriction was later lifted, clashes between protesters and police left at least 19 dead and over 300 injured, according to local media reports, and it intensified further.
