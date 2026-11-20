Tel Aviv: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told senior ministers and security officials during recent discussions that “an operation against Iran is unavoidable,” citing a report from Israel’s Channel 13 regarding his alleged efforts to persuade US President Donald Trump to back a multi-day military conflict.

The Times of Israel also noted that Channel 13 broadcast remarks from an anonymous high-ranking IDF officer, who stated that the Israeli military and US Central Command possess “shared and approved plans” and indicated that “the question is the timing.” Per the officer's account relayed in the report, both nations are currently awaiting a final decision from Trump.

Additionally, The Times of Israel cited a separate Channel 12 report stating that American officials view Netanyahu’s alleged advocacy for renewed hostilities with scepticism.

According to the publication, one US official described as having close ties to Trump suggested the initiative seemed driven by political considerations, pointing to Netanyahu’s attempts to retain office after losing his Knesset majority in the October 27 election.

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On the other hand, the conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine have been the centrepiece of the trilateral discussions between US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

With the wars as a context, Trump framed the gathering as a break from past diplomatic approaches and said that alongside Xi and Putin he aimed to chart a new path to build a safer world.

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"Together, we are choosing a different course. A historic summit offers us the chance to seek out new opportunities and approaches on a range of very important issues—most of them everybody in this room knows—and hopefully to create a better future for all of us. A very, very much better future and safer future," he said.

On nuclear security, Trump noted that as the world's three largest nuclear powers, Washington, Moscow, and Beijing are uniquely placed to discuss reducing atomic arsenals and preventing proliferation, particularly regarding Iran, even as he acknowledged the difficulty of giving up existing weapons.

"As the world's three largest nuclear powers by far, the United States, Russia, and China are uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on Earth, and also to lessen the risk that those weapons will ever be used. The power is unbelievable, unthinkable. In addition to exploring the potential for arms reduction in our own countries—and I must say, it's quite frankly a very hard thing to do, because once you have the nuclear weapons, it's very hard to not have them. It's very hard to give them up as the leader of a country," Trump said.

"But it's also vital that we cooperate to combat the threat of nuclear proliferation in other countries around the world. That's what we're doing in Iran. We're not going to let Iran have a nuclear weapon," he added.

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei on Thursday (local time) strongly rejected US claims suggesting that Tehran is developing biological or chemical weapons, accusing Washington of repeating the pattern of unsubstantiated allegations that preceded the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

In a post on X, Baghaei said that US allegations against Iran kept changing, but the underlying narrative remained familiar, drawing parallels with the intelligence claims made by American officials about Iraq's alleged weapons of mass destruction (WMDs) ahead of the US-led invasion in 2003.

"After the grand narrative of the 'Iranian nuclear threat,' U.S. officials are now claiming that there are indications Iran is developing biological or chemical weapons!" Baghaei said.

"The allegations keep changing, but the underlying narrative remains disturbingly familiar. Once again, the world is apparently expected to suffer a bout of collective amnesia - much like Dory, the forgetful fish from Finding Nemo," he added.