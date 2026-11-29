Tel Aviv: Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot have commenced talks at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, where they are scheduled to receive a security briefing ahead of negotiations over forming a potential unity government, The Times of Israel reported, citing a statement from Yashar.

At the same time, parallel discussions are underway between Yashar and Naftali Bennett’s B’Yachad party, according to The Times of Israel.

Bennett, the only faction head within Eisenkot’s bloc advocating a coalition partnership with Likud, is not slated to participate in the Likud-Yashar session, the outlet noted. The talks follow Netanyahu’s announcement a day earlier that he would agree to serve second in a prime ministerial rotation arrangement with Eisenkot, an offer that led Eisenkot to hand Likud a 24-hour deadline to hammer out a coalition deal.

Citing Hebrew media outlets, The Times of Israel added that Netanyahu is insisting on staying on as prime minister for an open-ended period prior to the rotation taking effect so he can manage a possible security escalation involving Iran, a stipulation Eisenkot has allegedly turned down flatly.

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This comes a day after Eisenkot invited caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his team for immediate negotiations on forming a national unity government, giving Likud 24 hours to demonstrate the seriousness of its intentions after Netanyahu offered him the prime minister's post first under a rotation arrangement.

Eisenkot added that he remained committed to forming a government that represented all Israeli citizens, including those who did not vote for him and his political partners.

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He further said that a detailed proposal had been conveyed to Netanyahu on Sunday through a secret channel established at the Prime Minister's request, addressing substantive policy issues and including significant compromises in certain areas.

His remarks came after Netanyahu renewed his call on Saturday evening (local time) for a national unity government, offering for the first time to serve as alternate prime minister while Eisenkot takes the top post at the beginning of the government's term.

The proposal came amid speculation over recent days that Netanyahu would offer to take the second position in a rotation arrangement.

However, Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman had earlier cautioned that such an announcement would be "nothing more than a political manoeuvre." Opposition leaders also criticised Netanyahu's proposal. Democratic leader Yair Golan said, "Enough with the tricks and games. Netanyahu lost. It is our duty to respect the will of the voters and establish a government of change and recovery."

Yair Lapid, second-in-command in Naftali Bennett's Beyachad faction, also questioned the proposal, saying, "This is another transparent con by a serial fraudster who has deceived every partner and violated every agreement."

The political deadlock stems from the fractured results of Israel's October 27 general election, in which no bloc secured the 61-seat majority required to govern in the 120-member Knesset. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing and religious bloc won 53 seats -- led by Likud with 27, alongside United Torah Judaism (7), Otzma Yehudit (7), Shas (6), and Religious Zionism (6) -- leaving him eight seats short.