Netanyahu Frames Trump's Military Aid Cutoff Decision as Shift to Equal Economic Partnership With US

Tel Aviv: In a major strategic pivot, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel is ready to move away from direct US military assistance, reframing the historic shift as definitive proof of Israel’s economic power and equal partnership with the United States.

Responding to US President Donald Trump's recent announcement to cut Israel's aid by end of the year, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office highlighted the historical nature of defence assistance between the two nations while pointing to an evolving strategic relationship.

"U.S. military aid to Israel has always been a cross-the-aisle agreement. Israel has used it both to defend itself and to confront enemies who threaten America and the West," the Israeli PMO wrote in a post on X.

Netanyahu added, "Today, Israel has a strong and stable economy. The move by PM Netanyahu and President Trump from aid to partnership shows the strength and sophistication of our relationship, and its ability to adapt and stand strong over time."

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The remarks follow US President Donald Trump's recent announcement that Washington will end approximately USD 4 billion in annual assistance to Israel by the end of this year, saying that the country no longer requires American financial support.

During an interview with Fox News on Tuesday (local time), he said, "We were giving them $4 billion -- we are --, but it gets cut off at the end of the year.

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"Explaining the reasoning behind the decision, Trump said Israel had become economically prosperous and could purchase its own weapons without relying on American assistance.

"They don't need it," Trump said, adding, "Israel is a very thriving country."

Meanwhile, Israel's Democratic Party Chairman Yair Golan, belonging to the Anti-Netanyahu bloc, criticised the proposed move, calling it a severe blow to the country's security.

Reacting to Trump's announcement, Golan criticised Netanyahu over the development, saying that the decision came at a time when Israel's defence requirements remained high following the prolonged war.

In a post on X, Golan said, "Precisely at a time when Israel's defense expenditures have reached enormous proportions, when Israel needs to replenish its offensive weapons stockpiles, and when its air defense capabilities have eroded after such a prolonged war--Netanyahu chalks up yet another colossal failure on his record."

He further termed the halt in American assistance "a severe blow to Israel's security and to the quality of life in the country", arguing that the financial burden of meeting security requirements would fall on Israeli citizens."The halt in American aid is a severe blow to Israel's security and to the quality of life in the country, because funding security needs at such a critical juncture will fall solely on the Israeli public," Golan said.

Criticising Netanyahu's handling of the issue, Golan added, "A responsible prime minister would fight to increase American aid, not dismantle it. Netanyahu is deepening the security and economic crisis and endangering Israel's future."

The development comes against the backdrop of the existing US-Israel security assistance agreement, which provides approximately USD 3.8 billion annually through 2028, according to Fox News. The agreement forms a key part of the longstanding military cooperation between the two countries.

Netanyahu had previously expressed his intention to reduce Israel's dependence on American military assistance over the coming decade, according to his interview with CBS News' 60 Minutes.

The proposed move also comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to Axios, had urged US President Donald Trump to launch fresh military strikes against Iran immediately after Tuesday's US midterm elections, amid concerns in Israel over Washington's continued pursuit of a diplomatic solution with Tehran.