'Netanyahu Is Toxic': Israeli Opposition Leader Warns of Isolation and Clash with US After Midterms

Jerusalem: Following the US midterm elections, political figures across the Middle East have reacted sharply to the seismic shift in Washington's balance of power, warning of profound geopolitical repercussions. Israeli Democrats leader Yair Golan has issued a sharp critique of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, warning that his continued leadership risks severe diplomatic fallout and international isolation for Israel.

Reacting to the political shift in the United States, Golan took to social media to argue that the election outcomes demonstrate deep bipartisan alienation, asserting that the results "reveal just how toxic Netanyahu is among both Democrats and Republicans". Warning of the geopolitical consequences, Golan cautioned that persisting with the current administration under Netanyahu and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir could place the nation on a perilous trajectory, stating that their tenure "could lead Israel down a path of international sanctions, international isolation, and a clash with the U.S., our friend and most important ally".

The opposition leader emphasised the necessity of a political reset to safeguard the country's strategic standing and long-term security. "Israel needs a government that will restore its standing in the world, promote long-term political-strategic arrangements, and ensure its security," Golan said.

Contrasting two distinct national futures, he framed the current political juncture as a stark choice, “Netanyahu's Israel — 'Super Sparta', boycotted, backward, and isolated — or a strong, advanced, free, and secure Israel.” Declaring that “Netanyahu lost the elections,” Golan urged immediate domestic political action, stating, “He is dangerous to Israel. We have no time to waste. We must form a government of change now.”

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Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has also weighed in on the incoming election results, asserting that the electoral verdict demonstrates a clear rejection of conflict by the American public. Sharing his perspective on X, Ghalibaf stated, “Conscience or the cost of living, Americans said NO TO WAR, and we endorse this message. If the US govt betrays their public will to serve international paymasters and blackmailers, it will learn our NO comes with a Nightmare.”

These regional reactions unfold against the backdrop of the November 3 midterm elections, where vote tallies indicate that Democrats are poised to assume control of the US Congress, having secured the Senate and advanced across multiple seats in the House of Representatives.

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