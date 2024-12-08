Published 18:58 IST, December 8th 2024
Netanyahu: Israeli Forces Seized Buffer Zone in Golan Heights Amid Syrian Unrest
Netanyahu says Israeli forces seized a buffer zone in the Golan Heights after Syrian troops abandoned their positions following a rebel advance in Syria.
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Israeli Forces seized Buffer Zone in Golan Heights Amid Syrian Unrest | Image: X / Screengrab
Damascus: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israeli forces have seized a buffer zone in the Golan Heights established by a 1974 ceasefire agreement with Syria.
He spoke on Sunday after a lightning rebel advance ended Syrian President Bashar Assad's rule.
Netanyahu said the decades-old agreement had collapsed and that Syrian troops had abandoned their positions, necessitating the Israeli takeover.
Israel captured the Golan Heights in the 1967 Mideast war and annexed it. The international community, except for the United States, views it as occupied Syrian territory.
Updated 18:58 IST, December 8th 2024