Netanyahu Offers Hamas Leaders Safe Exit from Gaza But on One Condition

Netanyahu has set new terms for Hamas, stating that the group's leaders will be “allowed to leave the Gaza Strip." | Image: AP

New Delhi: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has set new terms for Hamas, stating that the group's leaders will be “allowed to leave the Gaza Strip if they agree to give up arms.” Speaking about the ongoing military operations, Netanyahu claimed that “cracks are emerging” within Hamas and that the “pressure from Israeli forces is working.”

“We are willing to discuss the final phase. Hamas will lay down its weapons. Its leaders will be allowed to go out. We will ensure general security in the Gaza Strip and enable the implementation of the Trump plan, the voluntary immigration plan. This is the plan. We are not hiding it, we are ready to discuss it at any time,” Netanyahu said.

Hamas Considers Ceasefire Proposal

The development follows Hamas' acceptance of a new Egyptian proposal to release five hostages, including American-Israeli Edan Alexander, in exchange for a renewed ceasefire.

The group has called for a return to the initial ceasefire terms, which include the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza and discussions on an extended truce.

In response, the Israeli government has submitted a counter-proposal. “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu conducted a series of consultations yesterday, following a proposal received from the mediators. In recent hours, Israel transferred its counter proposal to the mediators, in full coordination with the United States,” a statement from Netanyahu’s office read.