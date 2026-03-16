Netanyahu Posts Second 'Cafe' Video Amid Rumors Prompting Further AI Allegations

After the coffee shop video, another video of Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu is doing the rounds on the internet where he can be seen visiting an outdoor cafe and even interacting with those sitting in the cafe as his bodyguards surround him. The video was also posted from his official account and was captioned, “Sticking to the guidelines and winning together".

This came in the wake of Iran claiming that they have managed to eliminate Netanyahu, a video of him buying from a shop went viral. The video, which was posted from his official account, was however doubted to be AI generated as social media users reacting to the post noted that he appeared to have more than 10 fingers. He captioned the post,"They say I'm what?", aiming to make a satire out of Iran's claim of killing him. Many commenters on the post noted that he appeared to have more than 10 fingers in the video.

Read this story for more details: 'Very Much Alive': Israel's Envoy To India Refutes Netanyahu Death Rumors, Confirms Cafe Video Is Not AI

The situation seems to be same with the current video too as many users claim that it is also AI generated. Some keen-eyed observers have noticed his ears looking dispropotionately big and his ring disappearing in the video. While the authenticity of the video has not been confirmed by the official sources of Israel, it is clear that the country to determined to show a strong front and re-assure citizens about the well-being of their Prime Minister amid the raging West Asian conflict.