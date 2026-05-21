Netanyahu's 'Hair on Fire'; Intense Phone Call Between Trump And Israeli PM Over New Peace Proposal

Washington: US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a "difficult" phone call, during which they discussed renewed diplomatic efforts to reach an agreement with Iran, Axios reported, citing multiple sources.

As per Axios, the call comes amid intensified mediation efforts involving Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt to bridge differences between Washington and Tehran over Iran's nuclear programme and broader regional issues. One source was quoted as saying Netanyahu was extremely upset after the conversation, stating that his "hair was on fire" following the call.

The developments come as a revised draft proposal, reportedly prepared with inputs from regional mediators, is being considered to narrow gaps between the United States and Iran. The proposal is said to aim at securing clearer commitments from Tehran on its nuclear programme while also outlining conditions for the possible release of frozen Iranian assets.

Axios sources said Trump remains open to a negotiated settlement but has also indicated that military action remains an option if talks fail. "The only question is do we go and finish it up or are they gonna be signing a document. Let's see what happens," Trump said in Wednesday at the Coast Guard Academy. Later on the same day he added that the situation remains "on the borderline" between a deal and renewed conflict.

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According to the report, Trump and Netanyahu have had differences over the approach, with the Israeli Prime Minister reportedly skeptical of ongoing negotiations and favouring a more hardline stance against Iran's military and infrastructure capabilities.

Iran has confirmed that it is reviewing updated proposals but has not indicated any major shift in its position so far. Iranian officials have also stressed conditions for progress in talks, including easing restrictions and releasing frozen funds.

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Trump also reportedly told Netanyahu during the call that mediators were working on a "letter of intent" that could eventually be signed by the US and Iran, paving the way for structured negotiations over a defined period.

The Iseaeli sources told Axios that the two leaders were in disagreement about the way forward.

According to the report, one source claimed that Israel's ambassador to Washington had briefed US lawmakers about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's concerns following the call. However, an embassy spokesperson rejected the characterisation, stating that "the ambassador does not comment on private conversations."

Axios further cited two sources as saying that Netanyahu has expressed concerns during earlier phases of negotiations as well, even when agreements ultimately failed to materialise. "Bibi is always concerned," one source was quoted as saying.