Netanyahu’s Coalition Faces Fresh Turmoil as Ultra-Orthodox Party Quits Over Military Draft Law

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP): An Israeli ultra-Orthodox party that has been a key governing partner of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced early Tuesday it is leaving the coalition government, threatening to destabilize the Israeli leader’s rule at a critical moment in the ongoing war in Gaza.

United Torah Judaism’s two factions said they are quitting the government due to disagreements over a proposed bill that would codify broad military draft exemptions for their constituents, many of whom study Jewish texts instead of serving in the military. The issue has long divided Jewish Israelis, most of whom are required to enlist, and the rift has only widened since the war in Gaza began, increasing demands on Israel’s military manpower.

“After the government repeatedly violated its commitments to ensure the status of Jewish seminary students,” the Degel HaTorah faction said in a statement, its lawmakers announced “their resignation from the coalition and the government.”

A Weakened but Standing Government

The departure of a party that has long served as a kingmaker in Israeli politics does not immediately threaten Netanyahu’s rule. However, once the exit becomes official within 48 hours, it will leave Netanyahu with a slim majority, increasing his reliance on two far-right parties. Those parties oppose making concessions in ceasefire negotiations with Hamas and have themselves threatened to leave or have left the government over moves to end or pause the war in Gaza.

The political shake-up comes as Israel and Hamas continue discussions over a truce to end the 21-month war in Gaza. Despite heavy pressure from the United States, Israel’s top ally, along with mediators Egypt and Qatar, no breakthrough has been reached. A recurring sticking point has been whether the war should end as part of any truce, with Netanyahu’s far-right coalition allies opposing an end to the conflict while Hamas remains intact.

48-Hour Window for Reconciliation

United Torah Judaism’s departure has a 48-hour window before it becomes official, providing Netanyahu a brief period to attempt to satisfy the party and bring it back into the coalition. However, Shuki Friedman, vice president of the Jewish People Policy Institute, said the gaps between the draft law currently proposed and the party’s demands are significant, making a compromise unlikely during this time.

Friedman added that the party’s exit does not immediately put Netanyahu’s rule at risk. Procedural rules prevent the opposition from bringing a vote to dissolve parliament, which would trigger new elections, until the end of the year. Additionally, a summer recess for parliament, beginning later this month and extending until October, provides Netanyahu with further time to negotiate and attempt to bring the party back into the coalition.

Cabinet Minister Miki Zohar, from Netanyahu’s Likud party, expressed hope that the party could be persuaded to return. “God willing, everything will be fine,” he said.