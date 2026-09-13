New Delhi Declaration Shows BRICS Commitment to Shoulder Global South Responsibilities: CGTN Journalist

New Delhi: Hailing the 18th BRICS Summit as a vital platform for the Global South, Chinese journalist Li Jingjing, representing CGTN, has lauded the New Delhi Declaration for amplifying the collective voice of developing nations in global governance.

Speaking to ANI, Li Jingjing said, “I think the New Delhi Declaration shows the BRICS family's commitment to shoulder our responsibility to make sure we can all move up our family, Global South countries, and make sure our interests are presented on the world stage, make sure we have a greater presence in global governance and make sure we push for changes in the current global governance. This is the commitment that I saw in the declaration. I'm sure that meets the demands of all our Global South brothers and sisters.”

Outlining the significance of cultural exchange and future engagements as the presidency transitions, Li Jingjing added, “This year the BRICS meeting is being held in India. Next year, it will be held in China. So, this is my first time in India, and I'm glad BRICS is bringing me here to experience the culture, talk to the people, and that's exactly the spirit of BRICS. It's not just about trade, not just improving the global governance system, but also to boost people-to-people cooperation. Only by talking to each other, seeing each other, can we understand each other better. So, this is the spirit of BRICS. It brought me to India this time. I hope next year it'll also bring everybody to China, and let's meet face to face and build more people-to-people exchanges. Let's talk to each other, meet each other, we will build a much better relationship that's benefiting both people in India and China.”

Building upon these international perspectives, the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi witnessed member nations unanimously adopting the extensive 45-page New Delhi Declaration 2026, comprising 140 points.

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Discussions at the two-day summit were centred on the theme “Strengthening Cooperation to Promote Fair Competition, including in Renewable Energy Markets”, with a primary focus on advancing sustainable energy transitions.

Announcing the milestone consensus, PM Modi stated, “No member has raised any objection. The New Delhi Declaration 2026 is adopted unanimously.”

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India is currently chairing BRICS in 2026 under the overarching theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”.

During his separate opening remarks, PM Modi pressed for comprehensive reforms in global governance systems, putting forward 10 concrete measures intended to serve as a foundational BRICS reform roadmap.

He advocated for heightened representation of the Global South within international decision-making arenas, criticising the current architecture as a “pyramid of privilege” that must be transformed into a “platform of partnership”.

Addressing the global security landscape, the declaration delivered a strong condemnation of terrorism in all its manifestations, encompassing cross-border terrorist activities, terrorist financing networks, and safe havens.

It specifically censured the April 22, 2025, terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, while championing zero tolerance, strict accountability, and the accelerated adoption of the UN Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism.

Expressing these commitments, the document stated, “We reaffirm our commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing and safe havens.”

It reiterated that “We reiterate that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilisation or ethnic group and that all those involved in terrorist activities and their support must be held accountable and brought to justice in accordance with relevant national and international law,” further noting, “We urge to ensure zero tolerance for terrorism and reject double standards in countering terrorism.”

Reaffirming its adherence to core principles of mutual respect, sovereign equality, solidarity, inclusivity, and consensus, the bloc committed to deepening collaboration across its political and security, economic and financial, and cultural and people-to-people pillars.

The declaration remarked, “We commend India for hosting the Outreach/BRICS Plus Dialogue segment of the 18th BRICS Summit, which injects new impetus to strengthen international cooperation and solidarity.”

On regional stability and conflict resolution, member states underscored the critical necessity of proactive conflict prevention measures that tackle underlying root causes, reiterating a dedication to settling disputes through dialogue, consultation, and diplomacy.

The grouping pressed all involved actors to maintain the Gaza ceasefire alongside unhindered humanitarian aid deliveries, objected to the forced displacement of Palestinians, and reiterated backing for a two-state solution anchored in internationally recognised 1967 borders.

Highlighting these apprehensions, the text noted, “We express deep concern over the continued escalation of tensions in the Middle East... call for exercising maximum restraint... avoiding actions that could further aggravate the situation.”

Financial crime and transnational trafficking also drew sharp focus, with the bloc voicing deep disquiet over illicit financial flows tied to narcotics offences, firearms trafficking, terror financing, and organised crime, while urging enhanced cross-border cooperation to intercept illicit funds.

Highlighting this stance, the declaration stated, “We express our concerns about illicit financial flows, including financing of terrorism, trafficking of firearms, trafficking in persons, and the laundering of drug-related crime proceeds.”

On commercial policy, BRICS expressed alarm over unilateral tariff and non-tariff measures, cautioning that such actions threaten global commerce and fracture supply chains.

Warning against these protectionist policies, the declaration noted, “We voice serious concerns about the rise of unilateral tariff and non-tariff measures which distort trade and are inconsistent with WTO rules.”

The framework reaffirmed allegiance to a WTO-centred multilateral trading framework, demanded the immediate revival of a fully operational, two-tier binding WTO dispute settlement mechanism alongside the appointment of Appellate Body members, and denounced unilateral economic and secondary sanctions.

Condemning these punitive actions, it stated, “We condemn the imposition of unilateral coercive measures that are contrary to international law,” while urging their termination since they “undermine international law and the principles and purposes of the UN Charter.”

Additionally, the grouping endorsed the accession bids of Ethiopia and Iran to the WTO and acknowledged China's initiative to grant zero-tariff access to 53 African partner nations.

Regarding energy security, the declaration advocated for robust energy resilience through diversified supply sources, fortified infrastructure, and stable markets, while acknowledging that fossil fuels will retain a vital function, particularly for emerging markets and developing economies.

Affirming this balance, the text stated, “We acknowledge fossil fuels will still play an important role in the world's energy mix, particularly for emerging markets and developing economies (EMDEs).”

It simultaneously championed equitable, orderly, and inclusive energy transitions alongside a technology-neutral approach spanning renewables, nuclear energy, hydropower, hydrogen, fossil fuels, and low-carbon innovations.

Women’s empowerment was highlighted as a cornerstone of sustainable growth, with member states celebrating women as leaders and change-makers across economic development, governance, peacebuilding, and climate action.

Emphasising these priorities, the declaration specified, “We affirm that women's participation in governance; their financial and digital inclusion; their capacity building, access to skill development and entrepreneurship opportunities, support to entrepreneurship, access to productive and social services and their crucial role in climate action, food security and nutrition, which are interconnected, is key for sustainable development.”

Leaders further added that “We also recognise the importance of policies that support women's full participation in economic life, including through appropriate care policies, in accordance with national circumstances.”

In economic cooperation, the bloc endorsed initiatives to advance cross-border payments and trade settlements denominated in member states' local currencies, aligned with domestic priorities.

Announcing progress in this domain, the declaration stated, “We acknowledge the work done to study the cross-border interoperability of payment and messaging channels, and the discussions on promoting trade settlements and investments using BRICS local currencies.”

Reinforcing multilateral reform, the grouping reiterated its support for restructuring the United Nations and its Security Council to enhance democratic representation and empower developing nations.

In a significant endorsement, permanent members China and Russia reaffirmed their backing for the aspirations of Brazil and India to secure elevated roles within the UN structure, including the Security Council, stating, “China and Russia, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, reiterate their support to the aspirations of Brazil and India to play a greater role in the UN, including its Security Council.”

Member nations also acknowledged the expanding influence of technology in elevating athletic performance, safeguarding athlete welfare, and driving sports governance, while proposing collaborative platforms.

Welcoming these initiatives, the declaration stated, “We welcome the proposal for the BRICS Sports Goods Manufacturing Conclave to promote cooperation in sports goods manufacturing, research and innovation.”