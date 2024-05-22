Advertisement

New Delhi: Perturbed by India's strong response to cross-border terror operations, Pakistan today went about prattling in the United Nations. While launching an attack against India during the General Assembly meeting of the United Nations, Pakistan’s permanent UN Ambassador Munir Akram, apparently pointing at India's surgical strikes in Uri and Balakot and some alleged assassinations, stated that the new India enters your home and kills you. Terming the new India as a dangerous entity, Akram suggested that there could be India’s involvement in the alleged targeted killing in Pakistan and in other countries. Hours later, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in a direct message to Islamabad said, "…you've done something and run away to that side, that you are safe there. You will not be safe there. It will not be safe across the line of control nor across international borders.

“New India comes into your home and kills you”, Munir Akram had said.

Advertisement

“Uri and Balakot were meant to demonstrate that no, life will not go on and that there will be a price and don't think because you've done something and run away to that side, that you are safe there. You will not be safe there,” India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said while addressing a gathering at the PHD Chambers of Commerce in New Delhi.

Won't Be Safe Across LoC If You Do Something In India: Jaishankar

"Look at our response to 26/11 in Mumbai and look at our response to Uri and Balakot. I think nothing can tell you more clearly, more sharply, because, you know, at the end of the day, the armed forces are the same, the bureaucracy is the same, the intelligence is the same.

"So if you look at what are the structural inputs and responses of the system, it would be the same...Uri and Balakot were meant to demonstrate that no, life will not go on and that there will be a price and don't think because you've done something and run away to that side, that you are safe there. You will not be safe there. It will not be safe across the line of control nor across international borders.

Advertisement

“So there was a clear, direct message out there and I think the people to whom that message was intended to be sent, hopefully got it,” S Jaishankar said in a direct message to Pakistan.

#WATCH | Delhi: EAM Dr S Jaishankar, "Look at our response to 26/11 in Mumbai and look at our response to Uri and Balakot. I think nothing can tell you more clearly, more sharply, because, you know, at the end of the day, the armed forces are the same, the bureaucracy is the… pic.twitter.com/qDSPMLGOYq — ANI (@ANI)

New India Comes Into Your Home And Kills You: Pak Ambassador At UN

What Munir Akram said at the United Nations

Advertisement

"Pakistan's foreign minister informed the Security Council, as well as the secretary general and the president of the General Assembly of India's campaign of targeted assassinations in Pakistan. This extra-territorial state terrorism is not limited to Pakistan. It has been extended to targeted killings of political opponents in Canada and attempted in the United States and probably in other countries."

He even quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the people in India, purportedly reported by a foreign media, saying "Today, even India's enemies know this is Modi. This is the new India.

Advertisement

"This new India comes into your home and kills you."

This remark by Pakistan’s permanent UN ambassador has come up after a few of foreign media reports alleged that India carried out multiple assassinations of targeted individuals inside Pakistan as part of their wider strategy to eliminate terrorists living on foreign soil.

Advertisement

#BREAKING | Pakistan admits ‘fear of PM Modi’s New India’ at UN, calls it ‘dangerous’



WATCH how India has spooked Pakistan completely - https://t.co/6Xgvs8HmFk pic.twitter.com/ghjMcitRF4 — Republic (@republic)

Jaishankar's response is a clear message to Islamabad that terror activities carried on Indian soil from across the border won't be tolerated by New Delhi under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

