New Khamenei Regime Executes 19-Yr-Old Wrestling Champion, 2 Others For January Protest In Iran

Tehran: Iran on Thursday said that it has executed three men who were arrested during the nationwide protests in January, marking the first confirmed executions linked to the unrest. Among those who received the death penalty was 19-year-old national wrestling champion Saleh Mohammadi. The other two protesters have been identified as Mehdi Ghasemi and Saeed Davvodi.

The young individuals, who were protesting against the Khamenei government in January, were accused of fatally stabbing two police officers in the city of Qom, located about 130 km south of Tehran.

Executions in Iran are typically carried out by hanging. Authorities had earlier warned that those detained in connection with the protests could face the death penalty.

The protests were met with a harsh crackdown, with thousands reportedly killed and many more detained. Rights groups have expressed concern that more executions could follow, while also alleging that detainees are often subjected to forced confessions and denied fair trials.

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