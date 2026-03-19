Wedding Chaos: Bride Forced To Abandon Venue As Sirens Blare After Iranian Missiles Hit Israel

Jerusalem: A wedding in Israel turned into a scene of chaos on Wednesday as Iranian missiles came crashing down, forcing a bride to abandon her venue mid-ceremony and flee to a nearby shelter as air raid sirens blared. The attack served as a stark reminder that even life's most intimate moments are not immune to the shadows of war.

A video showed the bride laughing and running on a road towards a shelter along with other girls.

Can Anyone Justify War?

Reacting to the video, a netizen said, “When civilians are forced to run for shelter on their wedding day, can anyone really justify this war?"

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Iranian Couple Marry With Rifles In Hand

Another such incident which showed the impact on war on common citizens was the wedding of an Iranian couple on the middle of a road. A video of the wedding showed the couple holding rifles as they sat atop an ammunition case with a mounted machine gun placed beside them. Armed supporters stood behind the pair as they exchanged vows, turning the unusual setting into a powerful visual symbol.

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The ceremony, staged in a militarised backdrop in the middle of a road, appeared to reflect public display of defiance and solidarity with Iran’s leadership during wartime. On the other hand, many viewed it as propaganda-style messaging highlighting support for the government amid the ongoing conflict.