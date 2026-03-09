New Video Footage Links U.S. Tomahawk Missile to Deadly School Attack in Iran That Reportedly Killed 175

A new video which is doing the rounds on social media seems to suggest that it was a US Tomahawk Missile that was behind the Shajarah Tayyiba Primary School attack in the city of Minab in Iran that led to massive casualties.

The Tomahawk is a long-range cruise missile designed for deployment from naval vessels or submarines and is exclusively used by the US. In fact the US has used it in other operations in the on-going conflict with Iran while Israel is not known to have access to it.

The truth behind the viral video

The video was released by a semiofficial Iranian news agency Mehr, and is the first one to capture the exact moment when the attack happened. Previously, all the public videos of the incident were that of the aftermath of the incident.

According to a report published by the Washington Post, which claims to have verified the video, Wes Bryant, a former U.S. Air Force special operations targeting expert and former Pentagon civilian harm assessment chief, noted that the munition’s straight, cylindrical body and beveled nose are consistent with a Tomahawk missile. Bryant, who has previously criticized the Trump administration, also observed that the blast’s intensity matches the explosive capacity of that weapon system.

The report further claimed that a former Navy official involved in the Tomahawk program—who requested anonymity due to concerns about potential retaliation—confirmed that the missile's profile, specifically its wing configuration, appears to be a Tomahawk.

Trump’s denial

Previously on Saturday (March 7th, 2026), Trump had told reporters that the attack was ‘done by Iran’. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who was also present during the statement, said, “We’re certainly investigating, but the only side that targets civilians is Iran.”

The US administration, however, is yet to release any official statement after the video has surfaced.

Shajarah Tayyiba Primary School attack