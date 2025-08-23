New York Bus Crash: Five Dead, Several Injured After Bus Overturns on Way Back from Niagara Falls

New York: At least five people were killed when a tourist bus crashed on a highway in New York while returning from a trip to Niagara Falls. The bus was carrying 54 passengers, including tourists from India, China, and the Philippines.

The accident happened near Pembroke, around 40 kilometers (25 miles) east of Buffalo, as the bus was headed back to New York City. According to New York State Police, the driver appears to have become distracted, lost control of the vehicle, and over-corrected, leading to the crash.

“There is no indication of mechanical failure, impairment, or intoxication,” said Major Andre Ray of the New York State Police. He confirmed that no criminal charges have been filed, and the investigation is ongoing.

The driver survived and is cooperating with authorities. “We believe we have a good understanding of what happened, but we’re making sure all details are thoroughly examined,” a police spokesperson said.

Emergency services responded quickly, with eight helicopters and several ambulances dispatched to the scene. Translators were also brought in to assist non-English-speaking passengers.

While five people lost their lives, the remaining passengers are not in life-threatening condition, according to police. Some injured individuals were taken to hospitals for treatment.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said her office is working closely with police and local officials to provide support to those affected. Blood donation appeals were issued by Connect Life, a regional blood and organ donor network.