New York: The New York City Council voted on Thursday to ban horse-drawn carriages from city streets and Central Park beginning in June ​2028, ending a historic tourist attraction and long-standing industry.

Out of the city's 51 ‌lawmakers, 40 supported the bill, which was backed by Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who earlier this month said the horse-drawn carriage industry would come to an end. Seven council members voted against it ​and two abstained.

Support for the ban grew after the death this summer ​of Romanch Mahajan, an 18-year-old tourist from India. Mahajan was thrown ⁠from a carriage and died on June 17, when the horse bolted after ​the driver stepped away to take a picture of Mahajan's family.

President Donald Trump, who has ​both attacked Mamdani and held cordial meetings with him, expressed skepticism about the ban.

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"When there is a car accident in the area, of which there are many, they don't stop cars from ​entering the Park. So why would they stop the Carriages? It was a Great ​Tradition. Another piece of History that’s gone. It will be missed!" Trump, whose business empire is ‌headquartered ⁠in Trump Tower, minutes from Central Park, wrote on Truth Social.

The bill requires the city to develop a transition plan for the workforce by April and to consider a program to compensate carriage operators for their businesses and help with the disposition ​of their horses. ​Under the proposal, ⁠the horses could not be slaughtered.

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The day before the vote, the Transport Workers Union, which represents carriage business owners and drivers, ​said that if the bill is enacted, it will seek a ​temporary restraining ⁠order from a court "the minute the ink dries," according to a letter sent to New York City Corporation Counsel Steve Banks.