New York: Indian Student Dies In Bike Accident
In a tragic incident, an Indian student has died in New York after he met with a bike accident.
New York: In a tragic incident, an Indian student here has died after he met with a bike accident.
Shri Belem Atchyuth from Andhra Pradesh was a student at The State University of New York (SUNY) and passed away in a bike accident Wednesday evening.
“Saddened to learn about the untimely demise of Shri Belem Atchyuth, a student at SUNY who met with a bike accident and passed away yesterday evening,” the Consulate General of India said in a post on X.
Expressing “deepest condolences” to his family, the Consulate said they are in touch with the “bereaved family & local agencies to extend all assistance including sending the mortal remains back to India”.
