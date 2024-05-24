Updated May 24th, 2024 at 00:11 IST

New York: Indian Student Dies In Bike Accident

New York: In a tragic incident, an Indian student here has died after he met with a bike accident.

Shri Belem Atchyuth from Andhra Pradesh was a student at The State University of New York (SUNY) and passed away in a bike accident Wednesday evening.

“Saddened to learn about the untimely demise of Shri Belem Atchyuth, a student at SUNY who met with a bike accident and passed away yesterday evening,” the Consulate General of India said in a post on X.

Expressing “deepest condolences” to his family, the Consulate said they are in touch with the “bereaved family & local agencies to extend all assistance including sending the mortal remains back to India”. 

