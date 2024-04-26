Advertisement

Viral: A mysterious "flying cylinder," which might have been a UFO, was allegedly seen by a woman last month from her window seat over LaGuardia Airport in New York City. On March 25, Michelle Reyes, who was traveling on a commercial aircraft, posted a video of an enigmatic "flying cylinder" that she saw through the window of the aircraft on social media. "I emailed the FAA right after to report what I had observed. They didn't respond to my email, which is disappointing because it might have been a safety risk," Reyes said to US TV station NewsNation on Wednesday. Reyes said that another passenger on the aircraft was surprised to see the object. "It’s a little nerve-wracking that someone else saw what I saw," she continued.

UFO SPOTTED IN NEW YORK?



Blink, and you will miss it - people claim to have seen a UFO from a passenger plane.



Source: @TheInsiderPaper pic.twitter.com/4onZWyM8v4 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal)

Thomas Wertman, the state director of the Mutual UFO Network in Ohio, rejected the possibility that the object was a news chopper, drone, or a military aircraft while reviewing the video. Wertman stated that the object's height, form, and proximity to a busy commercial flight path seem to rule out the possibility that it is a news helicopter, a drone, or a military aircraft. He further stated that, “At least legally, drones aren't supposed to fly at that altitude. Normally, you wouldn't see something so close to a major flight lane if it were related to military defense or law enforcement.”

Wertman clarified after more examination that the dark object was "relatively close" to the aircraft as it was getting ready to land and was traveling at a height of about 2,500 feet. He said that when the video was taken, the aircraft was probably around fifteen minutes away from LaGuardia Airport and clocking in at 230 mph.