New York Woman Accused Of Smuggling Individuals From India Into US

New York: A 42-year-old woman from New York has been charged for her role in an international human smuggling case under which individuals primarily from India were brought illegally to the United States across the border from Canada.

According to an official statement on Friday, the accused identified as Stacey Taylor from Plattsburgh, New York, appeared for an arraignment this week after a federal grand jury in Albany returned an indictment in October charging her for her role in the smuggling case.

Court records highlighted that US Border Patrol agents interdicted Taylor’s vehicle near Churubusco, New York, near the Quebec border. The agents found four foreign nationals inside her vehicle. The incident took place in the early morning hours in January, 2025.

According to reports, the four foreign nationals, three Indians and one Canadian, had crossed the US-Canadian border illegally. When law enforcement officers examined Taylor’s phone, they found text messages that suggested that she had been involved in multiple other smuggling ventures earlier.

Following her January 2025 arrest, she was also reportedly implicated in a smuggling conspiracy in September this year. According to the indictment, Taylor has been charged with conspiring with others to engage in human smuggling and four cases of human smuggling for profit, with three counts being second or subsequent offences.

If convicted, Taylor faces a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison per count of human smuggling for profit, and additional time for second and subsequent offences, Acting Assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division Matthew Galeotti said in the statement.

Myanmar Human Trafficking Scam Bust

The case bears a resemblance to an international human trafficking busted by the Delhi Police in November in which young Indians were lured with promises of high-paying jobs in Myanmar.

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) team from the Delhi Police's Cyber Cell successfully dismantled the human trafficking and cyber-slavery network and arrested two key suspects in the case, identified as Danish Raja from Bawana and Harsh from Faridabad.