Cyber-Slavery Racket Busted: 2 Accused Arrested By Delhi Police In Human Trafficking Of Youths To Myanmar

New Delhi: The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) team from the Delhi Police's Cyber Cell has successfully dismantled a major international human trafficking and cyber-slavery network. The operation resulted in the arrest of two key suspects who lured young Indians with promises of high-paying jobs in Myanmar. Instead, they held these individuals captive and forced them into online fraud. This action resulted in the arrest of two important suspects and the rescue and return of multiple victims.

Myanmar Scam Bust

The arrested suspects have been identified as Danish Raja from Bawana and Harsh from Faridabad. This came after a coordinated investigation that followed the rescue of several Indian nationals who were victims of this scheme.

This massive scam operation was exposed on October 22, 2025, after the Myanmar military carried out a huge raid. With vital support from the Indian Embassy, these victims were subsequently housed in a camp and returned to India on November 19, 2025. These young Indians were detained in a camp until they could be sent back home on November 19, 2025.

The police investigation officially began on November 20, 2025, after Imtiaz Babu, one of the men who returned to Bawana, filed a report. Babu stated that he had been tricked into accepting a fraudulent offer for a high-paying data entry job in Myanmar. His complaint immediately prompted the Delhi Police to take swift action.

Advertisement

Experience of the Victims

On November 20, 2025, a resident of Bawana, Imtiaz Babu, filed a complaint, officially initiating the investigation. He described how he was lured to Myanmar. It all started with a nightmare flight from Kolkata to Bangkok for these victims. They were smuggled across the border to a scam operation in Myawaddy, Myanmar.

The victims were illegally taken across the border from Thailand to a heavily guarded scam compound in Myawaddy, Myanmar, where they were forced into a system of modern slavery. Under constant threat and surveillance by armed guards, they were compelled to execute large-scale online frauds, primarily targeting US citizens. Refusing this work meant facing physical abuse or threats.

Advertisement

During the investigation, authorities made an alarming discovery: Danish Raja, one of the alleged recruiters, was deported from Myanmar in March 2025 but continued to bring new victims into the scheme.

Method of Operation

Following the complaint, an FIR was lodged, prompting the IFSO team to swiftly launch an investigation, resulting in the arrest of Danish Raja in Bawana. Interrogation revealed the shocking detail that Raja, despite being deported from Myanmar in March 2025, continued to traffic and deceive young people with fraudulent job schemes.

The victims were smuggled across international borders using frequent vehicle changes to evade police, then subjected to violence and threats to coerce them into committing cybercrimes. Authorities seized two cell phones containing crucial chat logs with overseas handlers and other essential evidence from the accused. Digital and financial investigations are ongoing proceedings aimed at tracking the entire network and identifying all accomplices.