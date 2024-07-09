sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:46 IST, July 9th 2024

Newly Elected French Lawmakers Begin Talks to Form Next Government

President Emmanuel Macron on Monday asked his prime minister, Gabriel Attal, to continue handling day-to-day affairs, less than three weeks before the start of the Paris Olympics. Macron leaves Wednesday for a NATO summit in Washington.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
( President Francois Hollande): Newly elected French lawmakers enter into talks to see who can form the next government
Newly elected French lawmakers enter into talks to see who can form the next government | Image: AP
