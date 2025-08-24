Nikki Haley Appears To Turn On Trump Over India Tariff Stance, Encourages Bridge For 'Shared Goals'

Washington: Former US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, has strongly stressed the need for the United States to mend its relationship with India to effectively counter China's growing influence. She lambasted President Donald Trump's decision to impose tariffs on India, sounding the alarm that alienating a key democratic ally while giving China tariff waivers could harm US strategic interests. Haley has remained vocal against Trump's biased anti-India diplomacy, leading to escalating trade tensions between New Delhi and Washington over US tariffs imposed on Indian goods and Russian oil imports.

Amidst ongoing trade tensions attributed to Trump's tariff threats, the US-India relationship is at a critical juncture, with the possible consequences of a fractured bond between the world's two largest democracies looming largely. Nikki Haley has warned that cutting ties with partners like India could harm US strategic interests. She pointed out that the stakes are high, with India's rise posing a huge challenge to China's goal of reshaping the global order. According to Haley, "China's ambitions will have to shrink as India's power grows."

‘US Needs India To Face China’

In a tweet, Haley emphasised the need for hard dialogue to navigate issues like trade disagreements and Russian oil imports, urging India to take Trump's concerns seriously and work with the White House to find a solution. She cautioned Donald Trump against allowing trade disputes to shatter the bond.

The former ambassador asserted that the US needs a strong partnership with India to counter China's growing global influence. In a post on X, Haley wrote, "India must take Trump's point over Russian oil seriously, and work with the White House to find a solution. The sooner the better." She explained the importance of navigating issues like trade disagreements and Russian oil imports through hard dialogue while keeping sight of shared goals.

Expressing her concerns on recent developments between India, China and the United States, Nikki added, “Decades of friendship and goodwill between the world's two largest democracies provide a solid basis to move past the current turbulence. Navigating issues like trade disagreements and Russian oil imports demands hard dialogue. But we should not lose sight of what matters most: our shared goals."

"To face China, the United States must have a friend in India,” She clearly warned the United States of over future threat from China.

India's Rise Does Not Threaten The Free World: Haley

In her opinion piece for Newsweek, Haley stressed that India should not be treated in the same category as China. She warned that treating India like an adversary instead of a partner would be a massive but preventable mistake. She urged US President Donald Trump to act immediately to "reverse the downward spiral" by engaging directly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and addressing concerns over India's Russian oil purchases through dialogue rather than confrontation.

The former ambassador stressed that India's rise does not threaten the free world, unlike Communist-controlled China's ambitions. Instead, she proposed that a strong partnership between the US and India would be a strategic move to check Beijing's influence. "Unlike Communist-controlled China, the rise of a democratic India does not threaten the free world. Partnership between the US and India to counter China should be a no-brainer," Haley wrote.

India's Growing Defence Capabilities Are Essential: Haley

Haley described India's capability to manufacture at a scale similar to China's for products that can't be quickly or efficiently produced in the US, such as textiles, inexpensive phones, and solar panels. She stressed that the partnership would be crucial for the US to diversify its critical supply chains away from China. She also noted that India's growing defence capabilities and its involvement in the Middle East are essential for stabilising the region.

The former diplomat suggested that the US President stem the decline in US-India relations by engaging directly with PM Modi and addressing concerns over India's Russian oil purchases through dialogue rather than confrontation. "The sooner the better," she cautioned, calling for the relationship to receive the same level of attention and resources that Washington devotes to China or Israel.

Haley also shed light on both countries' mutual objectives, saying that both countries must remain focused on their shared goals, particularly in the face of China's growing influence. "To face China, the United States must have a friend in India," she said, adding that the partnership would serve America's interests by helping India stand up to its increasingly aggressive northern neighbour, both economically and militarily.

Massive And Preventable Mistake: Haley

Haley warned that allowing the current rift to escalate into a lasting rupture would be a massive disaster for the US. It would not only damage the relationship between the two countries but also create an opportunity for China to play India and the US against each other. "Scuttling 25 years of momentum with the only country that can serve as a counterweight to Chinese dominance in Asia would be a massive--and preventable--mistake," she cautioned.

The Trump administration's recent moves, including imposing 25% tariffs on Indian goods and threatening tariffs on Russian oil purchases, have drawn criticism from Haley. Her remarks have thrown light on the delicate balance the US must maintain in its relationships with India and China.

Notably, the proposed tariffs could affect almost $50 billion worth of Indian goods, according to Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has responded to the US tariffs, describing them as "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable." The Indian government has stated that it will take all necessary steps to protect its national interests and economic security.

Strategic Disaster For US Interests: Haley

Amid escalating tensions between New Delhi and Washington over US tariffs, Haley's comments are crucial to remind Donald Trump, the importance of cooperation between the two nations. The Trump administration's decision to impose 25% tariffs on Indian goods has been drawing sharp rebuttal from the former US Ambassador to the United Nations.

The experts have also supported Haley's sentiments, saying that her words carry heavy weight, given her experience shaping US foreign policy. She pressed that India's unmatched capacity to manufacture at scale makes it central to US efforts to shift critical supply chains away from China. The products, such as textiles, low-cost phones, and solar panels, can be sourced from India at a scale comparable to Chinese production. Moreover, India's growing military strength, expanding security role in the Middle East, and geographic position along China's vital trade and energy corridors give New Delhi a unique ability to complicate Beijing's strategic calculations in the event of a conflict.

The US-India relationship has been under strain in recent weeks, with the Trump administration imposing tariffs on India in response to its ongoing oil trade with Russia. The move followed a period of growing disagreement, including India's exposure of the truth behind Trump's claim of the US role in mediating ceasefire efforts between India and Pakistan. Meanwhile, Haley's comments suggested that finding common ground will require sustained effort and dialogue. However, the question remains whether the Trump administration will heed Haley's advice and work towards building a stronger partnership with India, since it was the Donald Trump administration which triggered the trade tensions.