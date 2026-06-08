Nine Injured in Shooting Near England's World Cup Base Camp

Nine people sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting near ​England's World Cup base camp ‌in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, days before the tournament is due ​to kick off.

Kansas City ​police said there were no suspects ⁠in custody and that at ​least three of the shooting ​victims were transported to local hospitals. The incident occurred roughly four miles from where ​England are set to train ​at the Swope Soccer Village. England have ‌not ⁠arrived in Kansas City and are due to play a friendly against Costa Rica in ​Orlando, Florida, ​on Wednesday.