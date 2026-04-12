Nizar Amidi Wins Clear Mandate, Elected New President Of Iraq Amid West Asia Conflict

Baghdad: Nizar Mohammed Saeed Amidi has been elected as the President of Iraq after securing a clear mandate in the country's parliament on Saturday.

According to a statement from the Iraqi Parliament’s media office, Amidi won 227 votes in the final round. His closest rival, Muthanna Amin Nader, managed only 15 votes, while seven ballots were declared invalid.

The election comes more than two months after the constitutional deadline, which requires the president to be chosen within 30 days of the first parliamentary session following elections.

In the initial round, no candidate managed to achieve the required two-thirds majority. However, Amidi emerged as the clear frontrunner with 208 votes, far ahead of the remaining candidates. Nader, who is affiliated with the Kurdistan Islamic Union, secured just 17 votes in that round.

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This led to a second round, where only a simple majority was needed. Amidi further consolidated his lead, increasing his tally to 227 votes, while Nader’s support dropped slightly to 15.

Under Iraq’s constitutional framework, the newly elected president now has 15 days to invite the nominee of the largest parliamentary bloc to form the government and take over as prime minister, according to the Associated Press.

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The development comes at a tense moment for Iraq, which finds itself caught amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran. Tehran-backed militias have reportedly stepped up attacks on US military bases and diplomatic sites, including key energy infrastructure across the region.

According to the Iraqi constitution, the president has 15 days to task the nominee of the largest parliamentary bloc with forming a government and assuming the position of prime minister. The dominant bloc, the Shiite Coordination Framework, a coalition of Iran-allied parties, announced in January that it would nominate former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, despite opposition from Washington.