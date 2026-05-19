'No Compromise, No Double Standards': PM Modi on India's Stand on Terrorism After Nordic Leaders Meet

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday emphasised India's steadfast support for peace initiatives in conflict zones, asserting that the country will continue to back efforts for an early resolution of ongoing wars in Ukraine and West Asia.

Speaking after his meeting with Nordic leaders, PM Modi said, “Whether it is Ukraine or West Asia, we will continue to support efforts for peace and early end of conflicts.”

The Prime Minister also highlighted a strong, collective position against terrorism during the discussions.

“We have a clear and united stand on terrorism -- No compromise, no double standards,” he stated firmly.

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The remarks come amid continuing global concerns over the Russia-Ukraine war and the volatile situation in West Asia, particularly the Israel-Hamas conflict and its wider regional repercussions. India has consistently advocated for dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward in both regions while maintaining its long-standing position against terrorism in all its forms.

According to reports, the meeting with Nordic counterparts focused on strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation, with shared emphasis on a rules-based international order, economic collaboration, and addressing common security challenges. The Nordic countries -- known for their strong advocacy of peace and human rights -- are seen as important partners for India in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

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