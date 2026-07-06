‘No Current Risk’: Australian Police Identify Suspect Behind Threats to PM Modi Ahead of Australia Visit

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) have tracked down a "young person" who published an online threat directed at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi just days before his official visit to the country. Following a swift investigation, law enforcement officials confirmed that the individual had been issued a formal warning.

The threatening remark surfaced under a Facebook post that was promoting the "Melbourne Meets Modi" community gathering. The massive diaspora event is scheduled to take place at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium.

Law Enforcement Steps In Immediately

Prime Minister Modi's multi-day itinerary includes bilateral discussions with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese alongside his appearance at the high-profile Melbourne stadium event. The hostile digital comment triggered immediate action from the AFP, who located the source and interrogated the individual.

In an official response, the AFP chose not to reveal the identity of the person but emphasized their strict stance on the safety of visiting leaders. The agency stated: “There is no current or impending risk to the community. Following an assessment of the matter, the young person was issued a formal warning."

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The investigation was launched almost immediately after the comment went live. Sources close to the case noted that digital forensics quickly led investigators to the origin of the post.

Details of the Social Media Threat

While the police maintained that public safety was never compromised, details regarding the specific nature of the threat have emerged. According to reports, the user wrote a chilling message referencing the venue: “The roof tops of the stadium better close during the event or he will be coming to Australia for his death.”

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Reports indicate that the social media profile responsible for the post operated under the name "Abu Mustafa." Despite the alarming language, the AFP reiterated that they take all intimidation tactics against high office holders, federal parliamentarians, and international dignitaries seriously, concluding that the situation has been completely neutralized.

High Stakes on PM Modi’s Strategic Agenda

The stop in Australia is part of Prime Minister Modi's broader three-nation tour, which begins in Indonesia, moves through Australia, and concludes in New Zealand.

The Marvel Stadium event remains on schedule despite the online scare. Beyond the community address, the diplomatic side of the trip carries heavy geopolitical weight. As fellow members of the Quad, India and Australia are looking to align closely on several front-burner issues. The bilateral talks are set to focus heavily on:

Boosting bilateral trade agreements.

Deepening mutual defense ties.

Broadening maritime security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

Securing critical supply chains for rare earth elements and critical minerals.